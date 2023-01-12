MasterChef India 7 Day 8 highlights: Contestants shine in their first-ever group challenge; Deets inside

MasterChef India is back with its seventh season and it’s already been a week since it aired on television. Ardent fans are loving every bit of it as it has returned after a hiatus of two years. The premiere episode saw several contestants presenting their best dish in front of India's most celebrated chefs, Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar . Last week, we saw India finally get its Top 16 and the ultimate race has already begun. In today’s episode, we see the contestants performing their first-ever group challenge which is to make a four-course meal.

Chefs announce the challenge

As soon as the episode starts, we see the chefs announcing the challenge for the contestants. When they said that it would be a group challenge, they all looked excited yet nervous. The judges then said that there would be 3 teams comprising 4 members each and whichever team wins will be saved from this week's elimination. It would be a 90 minutes challenge where the teams were asked to make a four-course meal.

Contestants get divided into teams

After making Shanta, Sachin and Deepa the team captains, the chefs then asked everyone to take out aprons from the counters which revealed the team colors. Team Blue consisted of Santa, Gurkirat, Divya, and Yashu. Team Green consisted of Sachin, Urmila Baa, Kamaldeeep, and Vineet. Lastly, Team Read consisted of Deepa, Priya, Avinash, and Dyuti. They were then asked to quickly arrange the counter on which they will work.

Lack of co-ordination

As soon as the challenge starts, we can see the contestants quickly deciding the menu for their course. Then one member from each team rushed to the pantry to get the ingredients for their dish and as a result, a lot of confusion was seen among them. Due to the pressure of making four dishes at a time, the contestants forget some of the key ingredients to take and were seen bargaining with the opposite team. As a result, they had to make a few changes to their menu.

Chefs taste the dishes

After completing the given task in time, now it was time for chefs to give their respective reviews. Each team's different dish impressed them and they were surprised to see the hidden talent of some of the contestants. Urmila Baa's dish and Gurkirat's soup were really liked by them. Moroever, Avinash's main course also recieved a lot of appreciation from Chef Vikas Khanna who was quoted saying 'What are you doing here? Come with me to my restaurant.'

Results

Although, it was a tough decision for the chefs to make because each contestant gave their best but the decision was anyways taken. For the starters, they liked Team Green's dish, Team Blue was appreciated for their soup and Team Red's main course was really loved by the judges. However, for the dessert, there was a close competition between Team Blue and Team Red, but the chefs announced the latter as this task's winner.

About MasterChef India 7

MasterChef India season 7, judged by Chefs Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar, will air from Monday to Friday on Sony TV and Sony LIV at 9 pm.