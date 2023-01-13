MasterChef India 7 Day 9 highlights: Contestants perform 'mystery box challenge'; 6 go in elimination round

MasterChef India is back with its seventh season and it’s already been a week since it aired on television. Ardent fans are loving every bit of it as it has returned after a hiatus of two years. The premiere episode saw several contestants presenting their best dish in front of India's most celebrated chefs, Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar. Last week, we saw India finally get its Top 16 and the ultimate race has already begun. In today’s episode, we see the contestants performing their first ever ‘mystery box challenge’ and 6 of them go to the elimination round.

Chefs announce the challnege

As the episode starts, we see the chefs asking the contestants to look at their respective counters and unviel the mystery box presented infront of them. The contestants were in shock as they opened the msytery box because every country had different ingredients. Now the challenge was to make a unique dish with the ingredients present on the counter in 60 minutes but with an Indian touch. A little later, we see the judges inviting Chef Guntas Sethi in the master kitchen and the dishes were tasted by all four of them.

Judges help the contestants

Some of the ingredients were new for the contestants, so the chefs went to their counters to help them a little. Chef Vikas Khanna taught Priyanka about how to make the fry fish whereas Chef Ranveer Brar was seen interacting with Urmila Baa as she was making an English dish for the first time.

Contestants find it difficult to perform the task

As some of the ingredients were completely new for the home cooks, so they found it little difficult to make. Shanta had never tried wine in her life but for her dish she had to taste it and accordingly into her dish. Whereas Sachin and Kamaldeep got duck and fish which they have never ever made and tried.

Judges taste the dishes

After the time was over, Chef Ranveer Brar was quoted saying his famous dialogue 'Time Khatam, Peeche Kadam.' All the four chefs tasted the dishes of all the contestants and gave their respective reviews. Some dishes really impressed them whereas some disappointed them but overall they appreciated everyone for their efforts as they did their best.

Result time

Gurkirat's dish was declared as the 'dish of the day' and Kamaldeep's dish was also loved by the judges. Both of them got saved from this week's elimination and joined the contestants in the gallery. However, 6 remaining contestants- Urmila Baa, Shanta, Priyanka, Sachin, Vineet and Yashu went straight to the elimination round which will be held tomorrow.

About MasterChef India 7

MasterChef India season 7, judged by Chefs Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar, will air from Monday to Friday on Sony TV and Sony LIV at 9 pm.