MasterChef India 7 Finale Promo: Chef Manish Mehrotra introduces season's last mystery box challenge

The 7th season of cooking-based reality show Masterchef India is on the verge of its conclusion. The top 6 finalists of season 7 are Kamaldeep Kaur, Aruna Vijay, Santa Pawan Sharma, Gurkirat Singh Grover, Suvarna Bagul, and Nayanjyoti Saikia. Now, these contestants will be competing against each other and one of them will be declared as the winner of this season. The Instagram handle of the Sony TV has uploaded the promo of the grand finale episode.

"Race to finale mein guest Chef #ManishMehrotra lekar aane waale hain mystery box ka aisa twist, jisse humaare homecooks ke udne waale hain hosh! Dekhiye #MasterChefIndia, kal raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur #SonyLIV par," the post read.

The promoIn the latest promo, we see Chef Manish Mehrota bringing the last mystery boxes of the season for the contestants. "Badi unique unique si chize chun ke laaya hu," says Manish and when the boxes are opened, the contestants are like 'ohhhh'.One of the contestants say, "Jab bhi yeh mystery box aaya hai to koi na koi inmein dhamaka hua hai.""Dard lag raha hai," says another contestant.Chef Manish further says, "It was a dangerous gamble." The promo finally ends with a mystery, where Chef Vikas Khanna says, "Ek jiski best dish thi vo hai..."

About the show

MasterChef India has been a very popular reality show of the Indian television, where various contestants display their best cooking skills which are given to them in form of tough tasks. For years, this show has entertained the viewers and today it has reached its 7th season.The first episode of MasterChef India 7 was aired on January 2 and the show is judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora.

