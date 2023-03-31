MasterChef India 7: Garima Arora opens up on one irritating quality of co-chefs Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna

MasterChef India season 7 is among the most-watched reality shows that air on Television screens. After a successful season, the show is all set to draw its curtain down and ardent viewers are waiting with bated breath to see the winner of this season. After competing against each other in several tough competitions, the top 3 finalists of the show are Nayanjyoti Sakia, Santa Sarmah, and Suvarna Bagul. One among them will lift the trophy of MasterChef India season 7 in the grand finale episode that will happen today March 31.

Garima Arora on one irritating quality of co-chefs:

Now as the show is all set for its finale tonight, ETimes TV got in touch with one of the judges of MasterChef India 7 Chef Garima Arora. While talking to the publication, Chef Garima opened up on her favorite dish of the season, revealed who was the biggest prankster of the season, and a lot more. During the conversation her, Chef Garima was asked about the one quality of co-chefs Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna that irritates her the most. Spilling beans about it, she shared that nothing was irritating about Ranveer and Vikas.

She said that they would always joke around Chef Ranveer Brar, and he is so knowledgeable and knows the history of everything. Chef Garima revealed whenever they asked Ranveer something, he would go deep down into the history. She shared that makes Ranveer one of the most intelligent people in the industry.

Chef Garima was also asked who was the biggest prankster on MasterChef India 7, and she shared that it was Vikas Khanna. She further added, "The three of us had very good chemistry, and I miss both of them hanging out with them. They were my mentors in many ways. I really miss being around them and the amazing memories we created."

About MasterChef India 7:

Judged by Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar, MasterChef India 7 premiered on January 2 and airs from Monday to Friday on Sony TV at 9 PM. The grand finale episode of the show will be held today, March 31.

ALSO READ: MasterChef India 7 Semi-Finale Promo: Contestants compete in 'Taste, Innovation and Presentation' challenge