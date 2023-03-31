MasterChef India 7 Grand Finale: Nayanjyoti Saikia wins the show; Says 'My goals in life are complete'

MasterChef India has come to its end after 13 weeks of entertaining viewers. After fighting their best throughout all the eliminations, 3 finalists - Suvarna Bagul from Maharashtra, along with Santa Sarmah and Nayanjyoti Saikia from Assam made it to the ‘Ultimate Grand Finale’. The finale episode was graced by the legendary Chef Sanjeev Kapoor along with Judges, Chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Garima Arora. Sanjeev judged the 3 finalists in the “signature three-course meal challenge".

Nayanjyoti Saikia emerges as the winner

Nayanjyoti Saikia from Assam won the challenge and was awarded a cheque of INR 25 lakhs from Sony Entertainment Television along with the ultimate prize – the coveted trophy of ‘MasterChef India’ and the Golden Chef’s Coat. Santa Sarmah from Assam was declared the first runner-up and Suvarna Bagul from Mumbai were declared the second runner-up and both of them received a cheque of INR 5 lakhs.

Views of the winner and judges

When we reached out to Nayanjyoti, the winner said, “I had a simple dream and that was to go to MasterChef India and cook, but now I feel like all my goals in life are complete. I not only went to MasterChef, but I also got the apron and winning this intense food competition feels surreal! I had my self-doubts, but the three judges motivated us so much. The opportunities that this platform has given us is unimaginable – being mentored by the best chefs in the industry, working in state-of-the-art food facilities, in professional kitchens and with ingredients that I had never seen before has made me learn so much.” Chef Garima was also quoted saying, “Nayanjyoti deserves all this and more. He came to the kitchen as an amateur home cook and the growth that we have seen in him has been exponential, making him the right choice for this win. He is grounded, he is rooted in the culture of his state and he’s willing to learn so I hope this experience will give him the chance to grow. Many congratulations to him and all the very best.”

Chef Ranveer also said, “I think Nayanjyoti Saikia is a very well deserving home cook. He worked behind the scenes, kept giving this season his best and eventually there was a consistency to the dishes he presented us with. Also, there is honesty, simplicity and purity in his food which made him win the show. “ Chef Vikas said, “I still remember the timid Nayanjyoti from Tinsukia who I went to meet in his house. I was so impressed by his vision and creativity and how he can turn food into art. Nayanjyoti has a very bright future – he is constantly working towards his dream, and I am so grateful to be a part of his journey.”

