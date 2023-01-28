MasterChef India 7 highlights: Sachin, Vineet, Suvarna and Kamaldeep perform the elimination task

MasterChef India is back with its 7th season and the third week has already started with the nation getting its Top 12 contestants. Ardent fans are loving every bit of it as it has returned after a hiatus of two years. Last week, chefs, Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar announcing double eviction. In today’s episode, we saw contestants performing their elimination task in black aprons. In the last episode, we saw pressure tests, where they had to replicate the dishes, similarly today they have four iconic Goan curries in front.

Four contestants including Sachin, Kamaldeep, Suvarna and Vineet performed the elimination task where they were given 4 different curries to replicate. Vineet is given Caldine curry which has a heavy coconut base and is made with prawns. Suvarna gets Ambotic curry which is sweet and sour in taste and works best with fish. Kamaldeep is given Cafreal curry which is inspired by Portuguese as well as African flavours and Sachin gets Xec Xec curry, which is a classic made with crab.

After the task was over, the chefs tasted the dishes and gave their respective reviews. Sachin and Kamaldeep’s dishes were loved by the judges and they complimented it. However, Suvarna and Vineet’s dishes disappointed the judges. However, the judges selected Suvarna for her innovative idea and Vineet was eliminated from the show.

About Vineet Yadav

On January 27, Vineet said goodbye to MasterChef India after failing to impress the judges with his dishes during the pressure test at the St. Regis resort in Goa. Talking about his experience on the show, Vineet shares, "Thank you, Masterchef India, for the chance to share my culinary creativity with the world. My understanding of cooking has expanded tremendously. I'll always look back on these lovely times with fondness."

About MasterChef India 7

MasterChef India season 7, judged by Chefs Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar, will air from Monday to Friday on Sony TV and Sony LIV at 9 pm.