MasterChef India 7 highlights: Team Priyanka loses for the second time; THESE contestants saved from eviction

MasterChef India is back with its 7th season and the third week has already started with the nation getting tis Top 12 contestants. Ardent fans are loving every bit of it as it has returned after a hiatus of two years. Last week, chefs, Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora , and Ranveer Brar announcing double eviction. In today’s episode, we saw contestants getting divided into two team and competing against each other to complete the Mediterranean 3-course meal challenge from the last episode.

After Team Blue won the first round of mezze platter, it was the time for both the teams to bring the main course and lastly at the end of the challenge, they will have to bring the desserts. While working on the second challenge, the blue team consisting of Priyanka as captain, Kamaldeep, Nayanjyoti, Vineet, Sachin and Suvarna faced some challenges as Suvarna accidentally did a short circuit in the kitchen and Nayanjyoti didn’t close the pressure cooker properly, leading to the rice being burnt. Whereas, yellow team on the other hand consisting of Priya as the captain, along with Gurkirat, Avinash, Santa, Deepa and Aruna also faced some difficulties.

For the last course, yellow team served the judges an orange and olive oil cake with cream cheese on top. Whereas the blue team served a filo and custard dessert but instead, they made filo-like crisps with strawberry and lime coulis.

Result time

After tasting the dishes, it was quite evident that yellow team will win the challenge. In the mezze platter round the blue team took the win but in the next two rounds, the yellow team came through with the best taste and presentation. As a result, Priya, Kamaldeep, Nayanjyoti, Vineet, Sachin and Suvarna got saved from this week’s elimination. Now, the members of blue team will be competing tomorrow to get saved from eviction.

About MasterChef India 7

MasterChef India season 7, judged by Chefs Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar, will air from Monday to Friday on Sony TV and Sony LIV at 9 pm.