MasterChef India 7: Ludhiana-based Kamaldeep Kaur becomes the first contestant to reach the finale

The cooking reality show, MasterChef India 7 premiered on Sony Entertainment TV on 2 January and has been entertaining the audience by showcasing the culinary skills of Chefs from different parts of the country. Audience low the twists and challenges the contestants face and the interesting dishes they come up with. The latest season garnered a lot of attention and praise because the show came back to the screens after a hiatus of two years. The judges' panel of the show includes Michelin Chefs Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora, and one of India’s most celebrated chefs, Ranveer Brar.

The show has almost neared the Finale and in the latest episode, it revealed the first contestant to reach the finale, and it’s none other than the Ludhiana-based homemaker, Kamaldeep Kaur. With Kamaldeep as the first finalist, the show is left with other top seven contestants who will compete against each other. These include Priyanka Kundu Biswas, Aruna Vijay, Santa Sarmah, Gurkirat Singh, Sachin Khatwani, Suvarna Bagul, and Nayanjyoti Saikia. Kamaldeep is called the ‘mumma’ on the show and fans often call her to be Ranveer’s favorite.

The Ticket to Finale week

Like most other episodes of the season, the Ticket to Finale episode was entertaining. The contestants competed in several tasks. In the first task, they were asked to prepare an Indian progressive, healthy dish. Kamaldeep rolled up her sleeves and presented an Indianised take on mille feuille. Th French dessert is usually made of puff pastry layered with pastry cream. For the second task, contestants were asked to prepare an International dish with Indian spices. Kamaldeep skipped this challenge. The final challenge of the week included the contestants replicating a dish prepared by Chef Garima.

About MasterChef India 7

MasterChef India 7 airs every weekday at 9 p.m. on Sony TV. The show can be viewed at any time on Sony's digital platform Sony LIV. The semi-final of the show is taking place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

