MasterChef India 7 Premiere Highlights: Top 5 moments of Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora and Ranveer Brar-led show

The premiere episode saw several contestants presenting their best dish in front of India's most celebrated chefs, Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar. Along with presenting their marvelous dishes, these participants also shared their life stories and the inspiration behind the creation of their beautiful cuisines. The premiere episode of MasterChef India season 7 was truly inspiring and saw several unique dishes that participants from different states of India presented. The auditions took place in Kolkata, where participants from all over India participated.

MasterChef India is a grand cooking show that offers professional chefs and home cooks a platform to showcase their talent in cooking and helps them make a career in it. The one who passes all levels and succeeds in impressing the judges with their cuisine is declared the show's winner. After receiving tremendous love for six seasons, MasterChef India season 7 premiered today, January 2, and ardent fans loved every bit of the first episode. The seventh season of Masterchef India has returned after a hiatus of two years, and it promises a lot more than entertainment.

Take a look at the top 5 moments from MasterChef India season 7 premiere episode:

The first contestant gets a Masterchef India apron:

Priyanka Kundu Biswas (32) is a Cake Artist by profession and hails from Kolkata, was the first contestant of MasterChef India season 7. Priyanka is a winner of India's top 10 cake artists from Cake masters UK. She presented a dish named 'Bridge of Love', which consisted of moist chocolate cake filled with cinnamon-flavored apples. Her cake was applauded for its perfection, moisture, texture, crunchiness, and layers of flavor. The judges gave the first Masterchef India season 7 apron to Priyanka.

Participant calls Ranveer Brar his 'inspiration':

Mohabbat Singh Cheema (36) from Punjab is a Farmer and Food Truck Owner who presented his dish 'Paneer Makhani Pizza' in a pizza box and surprised the judges. Mohabbat considered Ranveer Brar as his inspiration and started his food truck after seeing the latter's recipes and calls him his 'Guru'. Before introducing his dish, Mohabbat praised Ranveer for becoming a motivation for him which helped him to pave a path in the cooking field.

Judges applaud the 'farm to table' concept:

Speaking about his dish, Mohabbat revealed that every dish prepared on his food truck was made with fresh vegetables that he grows on his own farm and follows the 'farm to table' concept. He revealed how he financially benefitted from this concept and how his customers also enjoyed his dishes made with fresh vegetables. After listening to his unique concept, Vikas Khanna hugged Mohabbat and his idea was applauded by all three judges. The judges tasted his pizza made from fresh ingredients and praised his dish. Thus, Mohabbat walked out with a Masterchef India apron and a smile on his face.

Judges pranked a contestant:

Dyuti Banerjee (32), who is a professor by profession and hails from Kolkata, presented a 'Bengal Style Congee'. The participant also gave an immediate touch to her cuisine by adding mustard oil 'tadka' in front of the judges. Dyuti even entertained the judges by sharing her childhood anecdotes and revealing why she loved the cuisine she prepared. Dyuti was even praised for her cheerful personality. After tasting her dish, Ranveer teased Dyuti by telling her that her dish is too simple for Masterchef and was asked to leave with her dish. As soon as Dyuti walked towards the exit gate, Ranveer surprised her by praising her dish and gave her a Masterchef India apron.

The contestant gets a direct entry into Masterchef India's kitchen:

Avinash Patnaik (32) who is a Ph.D. student who specializes in Horticulture and hails from Bhubaneshwar presented his dish 'Traditional Dessert- Gaintha Pitha'. Avinash revealed that he wanted to take agriculture and cooking to another level and hence created dishes that are a blend of both. Avinash's dish was flavored with pandan leaves and served with coral jasmine-infused milk and Indian almonds. Most of these ingredients were grown by Avinash, and the elements added to the dish were added by edible flowers. After tasting his dish, all three judges were quite impressed with his cuisine and applauded his presentation of the dish as well. Avinash became the first contestant who got a direct entry into MasterChef India's kitchen.

About MasterChef India season 7:

MasterChef India season 7, judged by Chefs Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar, will air from Monday to Friday on Sony TV and Sony LIV at 9 pm.