MasterChef India 7 Promo: Kunal Kapur assigns task to contestants to celebrate 75 years of Taste of India

MasterChef India season 7 began on a great note on January 2 and has been receiving love from all over the country. The show has returned to the screens after a hiatus of two years. MasterChef India season 7 is judged by Michelin Chefs Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora, along with one of India’s most celebrated chefs, Ranveer Brar. The show keeps audiences on the edge of their seats as it introduces an interesting challenge for the contestants. In the upcoming episode of MasterChef India season 7, chef Kunal Kapoor will be seen gracing the show. Chef Kunal Kapur graces MasterChef India season 7:

Sony TV shared a new promo of MasterChef India season 7 on its Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In this promo, Chef Kunal Kapur will be seen gracing the show for 'Celebrating 75 years of Taste of India.' Chef Kunal then assigns a task to the contestants and says, "Aapko alag alag samagri se ek aisi dish banani hai joh hogi Taste of India. The contestants then begin preparing their unique dishes to impress the judges. We then see Chef Vikas Khanna tastes a dish of a contestant and tells her, "It sounds amazing but muje la rha hai ki kahi na kahi raita faila hua hai." We then see Ranveer Brar tells all the contestants, "Aaj kuch dishes bohot achi thi aur kuch work nahi kari."

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Taste Of India’ ke 75 saal ko celebrate karne Guest Chef Kunal Kapur laaye hain 75 ingredients apne saath, homecooks bhi apni dishes mein layenge Bharat ka swaad! Dekhiye #MasterChefIndia, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur #SonyLIV par." About MasterChef India 7: MasterChef India 7 airs from Monday to Friday on Sony TV at 9 PM. MasterChef India season 7 can be watched at any time as fresh episodes also stream on Sony's digital platform Sony LIV at 9 PM.

ALSO READ: MasterChef India 7 Day 15 highlights: Chef Anahita Dhondy graces the show; Judges announce double eviction