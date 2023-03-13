MasterChef India 7 Promo: Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora, Vikas Khanna give a unique challenge to the contestants

MasterChef India season 7 is among the most unique and fans' favorite reality shows that air on television. The show has been through six seasons and the 7 is equally loved by the viewers. The show began with a bang in January and is slowly edging toward its final. In a recent episode, Ludhiana-based homemaker Kamaldeep Kaur became the first finalist of MasterChef India season 7. Apart from her, the other contestants of this show include Priyanka Kundu Biswas, Aruna Vijay, Santa Sarmah, Gurkirat Singh, Sachin Khatwani, Suvarna Bagul, and Nayanjyoti Saikia.

MasterChef India season 7 Promo:

The makers of the show keep the fans on the edge of their seats by sharing promos of the show on its social media handle. Sony TV shared a new promo of MasterChef India season 7 on its social media handle and gave a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In this promo, we see Chefs Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar introduce liquid to solid challenges for the contestants.

Explaining the task, the judges tell the contestants that they have to convert India's best authentic drinks into solid form and make a dish from it.

We see the contestants thrive their best to make unique dishes whereas some face several difficulties throughout the process. After completing the task, a few contestants also get negative remarks from the judges. We then see the judges tell the contestants that only the contestant was able to understand the task and have prepared a dish properly.

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Humare Chefs cloches mein anokha challenge lekar aayenge, kya homecooks liquid dish ka swaad solid dish mein laa payenge? Dekhiye #MasterChefIndia, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur #SonyLIV par."

About MasterChef India 7:

MasterChef India 7 premiered on January 2 and airs from Monday to Friday on Sony TV at 9 PM. MasterChef India season 7 can be watched at any time as fresh episodes also stream on Sony's digital platform Sony LIV at 9 PM.

