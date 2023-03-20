MasterChef India 7 Promo: Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, Ranveer Brar introduce 2 challenges for top 6 finalists

MasterChef India season 7 grand finale is here, and ardent viewers are waiting with bated breath to see the winner of this season. After competing with each other in several difficult challenges, the top 6 finalists of the MasterChef India season 7 are Kamaldeep Kaur, Aruna Vijay, Santa Pawan Sharma, Gurkirat Singh Grover, Suvarna Bagul, and Nayanjyoti Saikia. These 6 contestants are contesting against each other to reach the finale of the show. One among them will be declared the winner of MasterChef India season 7.

MasterChef India 7 new Promo:

Sony TV shared a new promo of the MasterChef India season 7 episode on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Chefs Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar introducing the top six finalists of the show. We then see the judges tell the op 6 finalists that there will be 2 challenges. Vikas then opens a half-empty party platter and the judges ask the finalists to prepare a signature dish and fill the empty platter.

The contestants then start preparing their best dishes to complete the challenge. The judges then assign the second challenge where they ask the contestants to prepare a dish that should consist of 6 flavors such as sweet, sour, spicy, and so on. After struggling a lot, the finalists prepare their dishes and then present them to the judges.

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "2 naye challenges se hogi Finale week ki shuruaat, kaunse homecook ki dish mein hoga dil jeetne wala swaad Dekhiye #MasterChefIndia, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur #SonyLIV par."

About MasterChef India 7:

Judged by Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar MasterChef India 7 premiered on January 2 and airs from Monday to Friday on Sony TV at 9 PM. MasterChef India season 7 can be watched at any time as fresh episodes also stream on Sony's digital platform Sony LIV at 9 PM.

