MasterChef India 7 Semi-Finale Promo: Contestants compete in 'Taste, Innovation and Presentation' challenge

MasterChef India season 7 semi-final is here, and ardent viewers are waiting with bated breath to see the winner of the season. In a recent episode, Ludhiana-based homemaker Kamaldeep Kaur became the first finalist of MasterChef India season 7. Apart from her, the other 7 contestants of this show include Priyanka Kundu Biswas, Aruna Vijay, Santa Sarmah, Gurkirat Singh, Sachin Khatwani, Suvarna Bagul, and Nayanjyoti Saikia. These 7 contestants are competing against each other to reach the finale of the show. One among them will be declared as the winner of MasterChef India season 7.

MasterChef India 7 Semi finale Promo:

Sony TV shared a new promo of the MasterChef India season 7 semi-finale episode on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Chefs Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar introducing the 'Taste, Innovation and Presentation' challenge to the contestants. First, the judges assign a task to the contestants in which they ask the contestants to make a cake and present it with chocolate and sugar work. Here, we see the contestants trying their best to complete the task.

The judges then assign the second task which is innovation wherein the contestants are asked to prepare a dish out of dry fruits. We see contestants finding it difficult to complete the tasks. The third challenge which is the Taste challenge is introduced when we see Chef Pooja Dhingra gracing the show.

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "#MasterChefIndia ka semi finale lekar aaya hai teen maha challenge, ab homecooks ko dikhana hoga kaun hai Taste, Innovation aur Presentation mein sabse best! Dekhiye #MasterChefIndia, Mon-Fri raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur #SonyLIV par."

About MasterChef India 7:

Judged by Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar MasterChef India 7 premiered on January 2 and airs from Monday to Friday on Sony TV at 9 PM. MasterChef India season 7 can be watched at any time as fresh episodes also stream on Sony's digital platform Sony LIV at 9 PM.

