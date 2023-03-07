MasterChef India 7: Ticket to Grand Finale race begins as the contestants reach Abu Dhabi

MasterChef India is a grand cooking show that offers professional chefs and home cooks a platform to showcase their talent in cooking and helps them make a career in it. After being a massive hit for the last six seasons, MasterChef India season 7 premiered on January 2, and ardent fans loved every bit of the first episode. The seventh season has returned after a hiatus of two years, and it promises a lot more than entertainment. In the recent episode, we saw the top 8 contestants arriving at the Yas Island Abu Dhabi as the race to grand finale begins.

Contestants fight to get into the finals

In the first task, the judges asked the home cooks to prepare Arabic Street food and that too in pairs. The judges declare that the contestants will compete in pairs and decide the pairs as Priyanka & Shanta, Nayanjyoti & Gurkirat, Suvarna & Sachin, and Aruna & Kamaldeep. For the unversed, Kamaldeep she has already won the ticket to the finale so she was not affected by the results. Talking about the dish, Gurkirat and Nayanjyoti’s duo was the one who won the Chefs' hearts with their amazing 'Qatayef with Cinnamon Tea'.

Talking about his performance, Gurkirat was quoted saying ‘I have never tried an Arabic dish, but I succeeded in making this dish because it seemed close to home but unique to this culture as well. It’s also my first time in Abu Dhabi and I am so very grateful to the makers of MasterChef India for giving us this opportunity.’ However, Suvarna and Sachin was the pair that got the black apron and will perform the elimination task.

About MasterChef India season 7

MasterChef India season 7, judged by Chefs Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar, will air from Monday to Friday on Sony TV and Sony LIV at 9 pm.

ALSO READ: MasterChef India PROMO: Makers announce new season and share the first glimpse; WATCH