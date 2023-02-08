MasterChef India 7: Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora send heartfelt wishes to Ranveer Brar on his 45th birthday

MasterChef India season 7 began on a great note on January 2 and has been receiving love from all over the country. Today, February 8, MasterChef India 7 Judge Ranveer Brar is celebrating his 45th birthday. Celebrity chef, restauranteur, and author – Ranveer Brar is a force to reckon with in the food industry and is hailed by the common man for his easy cooking recipes. Speaking about his journey, Chef Ranveer, who started his culinary journey from the aromatic gullies of Lucknow, was motivated to pursue a career in the culinary arts by kebab vendors in his hometown. Today, his co-judges and chefs, Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora have wished Ranveer on his birthday.

Chef Vikas Khanna shares about his best buddy on set, “Ranveer is one of my biggest incentives to keep coming back to India and keep shooting MasterChef. My biggest achievement in that is that I get to spend time with him! I pray that he is always successful and happy. For me, Ranveer has become such an important part of Indian food history and how he will be perceived globally by people who respect and honor every dish. The direction he has taken is very important to our food and culture and I really wish him all the best! More power to him, may he keep succeeding in this. May he make more videos of new dishes and receive more love from the entire world."

Vikas also took to his Instagram handle and dropped a funny reel with his reel-brother Ranveer Brar. Sharing this video, Vikas captioned, "Happppppy Birthday to my dearest reel-brother, greatest human & my lifeline. And who laughs at all my jokes.- Plum is like, I’m done with these jokes.V - I couldn’t sleep last night bro. R - Really? V - I got scared that I might be in love or something. R - Then? V - Later I realized that I had slept a lot during the day. I got scared for nothing."