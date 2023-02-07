MasterChef India 7: Vikas Khanna comments on Sachin Khatwani's dish: 'Ek mandal mein 10 shaadi ho rahi hai'

MasterChef India 7 has narrowed the hunt for the best home cook to its Top 11 contestants. And this week, Chefs Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar will judge their culinary expertise based on the "Time-Bomb" challenge. On the back of a quiz round about food, the top 11 home cooks will get to divide 11 ingredients amongst themselves – after which they must hero that one ingredient in their dish for the day. When it will come to Lucknow's Sachin Khatwani's dish, he will be presenting a dish with "Raspberry" as his core ingredient. Chef Vikas Khanna would be adding the spice of "humour" and commenting on Sachin's dish said, "Ek mandal mein 10 shaadi ho rahi hai and kisi ko nai pata kiski biwi kon hai (Ten weddings are taking place in the same room, but no one knows who is marrying whom)".

Chef Vikas Khanna also spoke about the dish afterward saying, “I truly believe in this life mantra that applies to food is well – Less is More! Throwing too many flavors and ingredients together takes away from the core of the dish which can be made so enjoyable if you just focus on bringing out the best in the ingredient you’re meant to hero. Who would have thought Sachin could make such a basic mistake but the best of us sometimes have bad days. We hope that Sachin learns from his mistakes, and I’m sure he will because he is a sharp kid.”

Sachin Khatwani talks about his dish:

Talking about his experience Sachin Khatwani shares, "To become a Chef, one should have all their senses working in tandem with each other and that is what I will strive to do. This dish of mine was a misfire, there were possibilities that I missed and I created a mishap on the plate. I agree with Chef Vikas, there were a lot of things happening on the plate without rhyme or reason and when we serve a plate to the customer, they should not look at the plate and be bewildered about the taste of the food. Food should never confuse, it's the one honest thing that we nourish our hearts and minds with. Nevertheless, every day I learn and apply these teachings to my skills as a home cook in order to realise my fullest potential as a Chef."

About MasterChef India 7:

MasterChef India season 7 began on a great note on January 2 and has been receiving love from all over the country. The show is judged by Michelin Chefs Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora, along with one of India’s most celebrated chefs, Ranveer Brar. It airs from Monday to Friday on Sony TV at 9 PM. MasterChef India season 7 can be watched at any time as fresh episodes also stream on Sony's digital platform Sony LIV at 9 PM.