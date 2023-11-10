MasterChef India 8 judge Vikas Khanna pens heartwarming note as he spends day with his inspiration AR Rahman; See here

As the internet is abuzz with the updates of MasterChef India Season 8, its judge Vikas Khanna has dropped a heart-melting picture with the music maestro AR Rahman on his social media handle. Alongside the photo, Vikas has revealed how the singer has inspired him to achieve what he is capable of doing today.

Vikas Khanna calls AR Rahman his ‘guide and mentor’

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Vikas Khanna dropped a frame with AR Rahman. Both of them are sitting on a couch. While Vikas is dressed up in a black-colored t-shirt paired with white trousers, the two-time Academy Award winner is seen wearing a black tee and jeans with a blue-colored jacket.

Alongside the click, the restaurateur penned a caption detailing how the musician has been influencing him since childhood. He wrote, “In 1992, I heard Chinna Chinna Asai for the first time.

Without knowing a single word of Tamil I felt the song. My heart melted. As a Punjabi boy living in Karnataka, this song changed my idea of music. And I sang this song on Annual Day on the stage to thank ARR. Yes, I could sing in Tamil….He inspired me to do the same with food. Crossing borders of nations, languages & cultures. So inspired to spend time with you today.”

Vikas Khanna revealed that he was so moved by AR Rahman’s music that he wanted to create restaurants like it, where everyone felt that they have reached home. He thanked the Oscar winner for being a guide & mentor to him. “My Chinna Chinna Asai (small desire) is to witness you to fly more & conquer the World again & again, “ added Vikas.

Take a look at Vikas Khanna’s Instagram post:

About Vikas Khanna

Vikas Khanna is a famous Indian chef, restaurateur, cookbook writer, and humanitarian. He came into the limelight after acting as a judge on MasterChef India season 2 in 2011. Vikas has returned as the judge on the current season of the cooking-based reality show. He has been joined by Ranveer Brar and Pooja Dhingra on the panel of judges in MasterChef India Season 8. The show premiered on October 16, 2023, on SonyLIV. The tagline of this season is 'Every plate has a story'.

