Masterchef India 8 PROMO: Competitive cooking reality show returns with new flavors this October

MasterChef India is one of the most-watched food reality shows on Indian television. The show caters to the dreams of aspiring chefs who desire to follow their passion for cooking. The previous season a contestant from Assam won season 7 of MasterChef and opened up his restaurant in his hometown. This season all the flavours from India will be served right on your plate as the next season of the show is announced. So food bingers mark your calendar this October for a savory ride.

MasterChef Season 8 coming this October

The eighth season of Masterchef India has been announced and too many contestants will be cooking exotic cuisines and earning their places in the show and one will be crowned the winner.

Have a look:

The promo opens with various cooking enthusiasts who want to show their skills to the entire country. One contestant hails from Jammu and Kashmir and wants to show people the serene flavors of Kashmiri cuisines. Another participant wants to show his passion inspired by superheroes. Another contestant wanted to show how cooking made her seek her identity. With the tagline "Every plate tells a story," the new season of Masterchef India is coming on 16 October.

On the judging panel, we will see Chef Ranveer Brar, and Vikas Khanna, and this time a new chef Ooja Dhingra will be seen on the show. Chef Ooja is a pastry chef and owns India's first macaroon shop and also specializes in French delicacies.

About MasterChef India 7:

Judged by Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar, MasterChef India 7 premiered on January 2 and airs from Monday to Friday on Sony TV at 9 PM. The grand finale episode of the show was held on March 31 and Nayanjyoti Saikia from Assam won the chef coat and a trophy with a cash prize of 25 lakhs

ALSO READ: Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon PROMO: How will Kavya deal with broken relationships and setbacks?