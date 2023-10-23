MasterChef India 8: Vikas Khanna, Pooja Dhingra and Ranveer Brar talk about new Overnight Cooking Challenge

MasterChef India is one of the most loved reality shows on Indian Television screens which often grabs the attention of the viewers owing to its unique challenges. Currently, the 8th edition of the show is on air. The heat is on in the MasterChef India 8 kitchen as the competition among the top 12 home cooks intensifies with each new episode. The show is set to raise the stakes with its latest twist: the first Overnight Cooking Challenge in the history of MasterChef India.

What is the Overnight Cooking Challenge?

Fermenting a unique blend of ingredients overnight, without the luxury of knowing how they will turn out to be, until the following morning. Regardless of the results, each home cook must craft their dish using the same fermented ingredient. This daring challenge is poised to expand the horizons of creativity and expertise, setting a new standard for MasterChef India.

Watch the video here-

Vikas Khanna talks about the new challenge:

Reflecting on the nerve-wracking overnight cooking challenge, Chef Vikas Khanna shares, “The overnight challenge is a true example of pushing the boundaries of contestants and evaluating their skills. One must be prepared for any sort of challenge when it comes to cooking. And in my opinion, only when one pushes the boundaries will they know if it was an innovation or a lesson learned, and both are equally important to becoming a MasterChef.”

Ranveer Brar opens up about the new challenge:

Chef Ranveer Brar adds, “This challenge is a test of patience, creativity, and adaptability in the kitchen, showcasing the essence of MasterChef India. Not a lot of people know, but there was a time when making jalebis decided how I would live for the next three months. Selling jalebis was how I made ends meet during my college days. Back then, I used to be incredibly nervous about the overnight fermentation of the batter. This overnight cooking challenge reminds me of my days. This will only help contestants hone their culinary skills in remarkable ways.”

Pooja Dhingra shares her thoughts about the new challenge:

Chef Pooja Dhingra concludes, “As a pastry chef, I understand the importance of patience and precision in cooking. The overnight cooking challenge demands both. It is not just about the final dish, it is about the transformations, and the surprises that come with slow cooking.”

With the invaluable guidance of Chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Pooja Dhingra, MasterChef India Season 8 promises to be a celebration of talent, innovation, and exquisite flavours.

