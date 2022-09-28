MasterChef India: Makers drop a promo ft. Ranveer Brar and announce auditions for new season; Watch
MasterChef India makers announced the new season of the show in August 2022.
MasterChef India has always been the most loved and popular reality show on Television screens. This show offers the common people of India a platform to showcase their talent for cooking and helps them to make a career in it. The one who passes all levels and succeeds in impressing the judges is declared as the winner of the show. MasterChef India has been through its 6 seasons, and now the new season has been announced. The new season of MasterChef India is returning after a hiatus of two years. In August, the makers dropped the teaser of the show and announced the new season.
Today, Sony TV shared a new promo of MasterChef India featuring Ranveer Brar. The makers have begun the audition for the new season, and the first audition will be held in Delhi on October 1. The caption of this promo read, "Delhi hai dil walon ki aur iss pyaar ko aapke flavours mein experience karne, aa rahe hain hum for MasterChef India auditions in Delhi! See you there with your best home-cooked dishes! Date - 1st October 2022 Time - 8 AM onwards Audition Location - Happy Model School, B2, Janakpuri, New Delhi – 110058 Note: No pre-registration required".
About MasterChef India:
The first season of MasterChef India was judged by Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kapur, and Ajay Chopra and aired from 16 October 2010 to 25 December 2010. The winner of MasterChef India season 1 was Pankaj Bhadouria. Whereas, MasterChef India season 6 was Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Vineet Bhatia and aired from 7 December 2019 to 1 March 2020. The winner of MasterChef India 6 was Abinas Nayak. MasterChef India's new season will soon air on Sony TV.
Also Read: Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Ranveer Brar wins 'Super Stylish Chef'