MasterChef India: Makers drop a promo ft. Ranveer Brar and announce auditions for new season; Watch

MasterChef India has always been the most loved and popular reality show on Television screens. This show offers the common people of India a platform to showcase their talent for cooking and helps them to make a career in it. The one who passes all levels and succeeds in impressing the judges is declared as the winner of the show. MasterChef India has been through its 6 seasons, and now the new season has been announced. The new season of MasterChef India is returning after a hiatus of two years. In August, the makers dropped the teaser of the show and announced the new season.

Today, Sony TV shared a new promo of MasterChef India featuring Ranveer Brar. The makers have begun the audition for the new season, and the first audition will be held in Delhi on October 1. The caption of this promo read, "Delhi hai dil walon ki aur iss pyaar ko aapke flavours mein experience karne, aa rahe hain hum for MasterChef India auditions in Delhi! See you there with your best home-cooked dishes! Date - 1st October 2022 Time - 8 AM onwards Audition Location - Happy Model School, B2, Janakpuri, New Delhi – 110058 Note: No pre-registration required".