Mata Ki Chowki fame Muskan Nancy James files FIR against husband Prashant, sister-in-law Hansika Motwani and mother-in-law; Report

TV actress Muskan Nancy James, known for her role in Mata Ki Chowki made headlines for her alleged claims against her husband, Prashant Motwani, and his family. The actress has filed a police complaint against her husband, Prashant Motwani, as well as her mother-in-law Jyoti Motwani, and sister-in-law, actress Hansika Motwani.

The complaint was registered at Mumbai's Amboli police station on December 18 under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 498-A (cruelty), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention). According to the FIR, Muskan Nancy James has accused her mother-in-law and sister-in-law of excessive interference in her marriage, which she claims strained her relationship with her husband.

She has also alleged that her in-laws demanded expensive gifts and money and engaged in fraudulent activities related to property. Furthermore, Muskan stated that she experienced domestic violence, which led to severe stress and the development of Bell’s Palsy, a condition causing facial paralysis.

The couple has reportedly been living separately for over two years. Muskan commented, “Yes, an FIR has been registered against Prashant, Hansika, and Jyoti Motwani. I have sought legal assistance now. At this point, I am not at liberty to comment further.”

For the unversed, in a social media post in 2022 December, Muskan informed her fans about suffering from Bell's Palsy. Uploading a video of the treatment process, she thanked her parents for supporting her.

Muskan and Prashant tied the knot in March 2021 in a high-profile wedding. However, trouble in their marriage became public a year later when reports of their separation surfaced online. Muskan had also deleted her wedding pictures from social media, fueling speculations of a rift. Since last year, she has taken several digs at her in-laws through captions on her social media posts, further adding fuel to the divorce rumors.

