Matthew Perry passes away at 54: Rupali Ganguly, Disha Parmar, others mourn FRIENDS' Chandler Bing's death

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death, alcohol and drug addiction

We all lost a 'Friend' today! FRIENDS' beloved actor Matthew Perry, popularly known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing, tragically passed away at the age of 54. Reports claim that the tragic death of Matthew occurred due to an apparent drowning incident. On October 29, he was declared dead by the Los Angeles Police Department. From the time the news is out, social media is abuzz with condolence messages pouring from all over the globe. Not only Hollywood but Bollywood and TV celebs also expressed their grief over Matthew Perry's demise.

Here are Indian TV actors who mourned the tragic loss of Matthew Perry:

Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra expressed her grief and wrote, "Oh no #MatthewPerry Rest in Peace. Rest in Light. Rest in Love.

Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor shared a picture of Matthew Perry and wrote, "The one where we lost a friend."

Matthew Perry was also known for doing amazing films like The Whole Nine Yards, 17 Again, and Fools Rush In. He also made a memorable appearance in FRIENDS: The Reunion alongside other stars of the show in 2021. The actor has impressed us time and time again with his memorable performances.

Also, The late actor was heavily involved in drugs and alcohol and struggled with addiction. Later, he turned over a new leaf and propagated sobriety.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

