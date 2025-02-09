Mawra Hocane-Ameer Gilani wedding: Farhan Saeed dances to Tauba Tauba while groom sets stage on fire by grooving to THIS Salman Khan song; INSIDE VIDEOS

Mawra Hocane is the talk of the town as she recently got married to Ameer Gilani. Announcing the delightful news, both actors took to their respective social media handles and shared dreamy pictures from their big day. And now, a few inside videos have been going viral that you must not miss. From Ameer's dance to Salman Khan's Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye song to Farhan Saeed grooving to Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba track, here's everything.

Ameer Gilani captivated everyone as he took to the dance floor, performing to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song Saajanji Ghar Aaye. With enthusiasm and charm, he repeated the steps done by Salman Khan in the song. The atmosphere filled with cheers and applause, as the audience's excitement was palpable.

Mawra hugged him warmly, celebrating the joyful occasion together. Dropping the video on social media, the Sabaat actress wrote, "My miracle boy… the answer to all my prayers… I must've done something insanely good in life that Allah sent you for me @ameergilani making all my teenage dreams come true one move at a time, Sajan ji ghar aaye."

Take a look at the video here:

Mawra's sister, Urwa, stole the spotlight on the dance floor with her vibrant and infectious energy as she performed to the emotional song Maahi Ve from Kal Ho Naa Ho, featuring the iconic duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. She also brought in magic by grooving to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's song Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, originally featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Meanwhile, Urwa's husband, Farhan Saeed, showcased his dance moves alongside friends on the classic Bollywood hit Chaiyya Chaiyya by Shah Rukh Khan. Further, Urwa and Farhan's dance to Softly song by Karan Aujla was nothing short of mesmerizing, as their undeniable chemistry and energy set the stage ablaze.

In a series of viral clips, the couple continued to enchant as they couldn't resist dancing to the chart-topping hit Pehla Tery Nain Mai Dekhy, joyfully following up with an energetic Pukhtoon Attan dance that brought even more excitement to the celebration.

