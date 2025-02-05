Mawra Hocane ties the knot with Ameer Gilani; here’s everything you need to know about him
Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane is now married! On Wednesday (February 5), the actress who made her Bollywood debut with Sanam Teri Kasam shared that she tied the knot with Ameer Gilani. The two have shared screenspace in popular Pakistani dramas and fans are curious to know more about them. Read on to find out everything you need to know about Mawra’s husband.
Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani have worked together in television dramas like Sabaat and Neem, where their on-screen chemistry was adored by fans. Their social media posts and public appearances together fueled dating rumors, though neither of them ever confirmed their relationship. However, fans continued to ship them as a couple.
Gilani rose to fame by portraying the role of Hassan in the 2020 drama, Sabaat. He also starred in a few music videos. Giilani was last seen in the television series, Very Filmy.
Talking about his education, Ameer Gilani received his law degree from the prestigious Harvard Law School, in the United States. He graduated in 2022 and pictures from his convocation are on his official Instagram handle.
The Pakistani actor belongs to a respected family and reportedly, his paternal grandfather, Syed Iftikhar Hussain Gillani, was a lawyer who served as the country's law minister under Benazir Bhutto in 1989-1990.
On Instagram, Gilani has over 345k followers. Although he doesn’t post regularly, he enjoys an immense fan following.
This evening (February 5), Mawra Hocane surprised her fans by posting her wedding pictures which are absolutely breathtaking. In the caption, she wrote, “And in the middle of chaos… I found you. BISMILLAH 5.2.25.”
While Mawra stunned in a light green with a golden embroidered lehenga, Ameer opted for a black kurta-pajama for his big day.
