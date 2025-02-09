Mawra Hocane to star with husband Ameer Gilani in upcoming Pakistani drama Agar Tum Saath Ho; WATCH teaser

Mawra Hocane has hit the headlines for two major reasons: getting hitched to Ameer Gilani and the re-release of her romantic Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam. While fans are in awe of her wedding pictures, there's another good news for them. Newlywed couple Mawra and Ameer will be seen together in an upcoming Pakistani drama, Agar Tum Saath Ho. The teaser and the first look are already out, infusing much excitement among fans.

The makers of the drama took to the official Instagram handle of HUM TV and dropped the teaser of Agar Tum Saath Ho. Starring Ameer Gilani and Mawra Hocane, the drama is written by Radain Shah and directed by Adnan Sarwar. The actor is stepping into a completely different avatar, portraying an obsessive character unlike anything he's done before. Besides them, Agar Tum Saath Ho also stars Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz as the second male lead.

The caption of the second promo reads, "When love becomes everything… and obsession takes over. Presenting the second teaser of #AgarTumSathHo, featuring Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani & Zaviyar Ejaz. Coming soon on HUM TV!"

Take a look at the post here:

After the teaser was released, fans flooded the comment section with excitement and love. One of the users wrote, "I hope they have a Romantic angle." Another one commented, "Wow... they're coming back again as a reel couple." Further, a comment read, "Wah third serial with ameer but this time he is your real-life husband."

For the unversed, Mawra and Ameer have earlier starred together in dramas such as Sabaat and Neem. Both shows turned out to be popular and created a sensation upon their release.

Talking about Hocane's wedding with Gilani, the two embarked on a new journey on February 5, 2025. The Pakistani actress shared stunning photos from their big day that were straight out of a fairytale.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!