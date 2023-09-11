May I Come in Madam actor Sandeep Anand shares nostalgia for late Satish Kaushik on the show

Popular comic and television actor Sandeep Anand had a nostalgic missing actor and director Satish Kaushik. The actor who is currently seen in May I Come In Madam? penned down an emotional note for the late actor. Satish Kaushik who was a popular name in the television and Bollywood industry, passed away tragically this year. The actor was a part of the show and was the last venture in his career.

While interacting with Etimes, Sandeep Anand talked about Satishji and how his comic timing was an inspiration for all actors and artists.

Sandeep Anand had a close relationship with Satish Kaushik

The actor who plays one of the leads in the comic show said that Satishji was an integral part of the show. He said-"I will dearly miss the presence of Satish Kaushik ji on the set of May I Come In Madam? He was not just a phenomenal actor Working alongside him has been an enriching experience, and his guidance and camaraderie have been invaluable. His departure is bittersweet, as we bid farewell to a dear colleague while cherishing the incredible moments we've shared."

He also mentioned that Satishji was very visionary with the storylines and that a story should progress without leaving the audience. He was a guiding soul to newcomers and people. Satishji had an immeasurable charm that left a void in people's hearts and close to him.

Sandeep Anand Work Front

Apart from the current show, the actor was seen in FIR, one of the longest-running shows on television. He also did short movies and ad endorsements. He is one of the most liked comics in the industry. He is reprising his role in the show.

Satish Kaushik played the iconic role of 'Calendar' in Mr. India He has also acted in numerous other films such as Deewana Mastana, Brick Lane, Ram Lakhan, Saajan Chale Sasural, and more recently in Chhatriwali, Kaagaz, Thar, among others. He directed films such as Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Tere Naam, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Karzzz, Kaagaz, and many more.

