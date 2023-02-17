MC Stan breaks record as 541k viewers join his Instagram live; Here's what Bigg Boss 16 winner spoke about

Bigg Boss season 16 witnessed a lot of surprising twists and turns which kept the audiences hooked to the show till its grand finale episode, After being locked in the Bigg Boss 16 house for 135 days, rapper MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show. MC Stan lifted the dazzling trophy of Bigg Boss season 16 and also won Hyundai grand i10 Nios, as well as Rs 31 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money. Speaking about his tenure, the popular rapper had an emotional roller coaster journey wherein he went through several ups and downs while being locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house. As we know, the star wanted to take a voluntary exit from the show as he was able to live for a long time locked in four walls and was missing the outer world. MC Stan goes live on Instagram:

After his grand victory, on February 16, MC Stan conducted an Instagram live for his fans in which he spoke about his Bigg Boss 16 journey, spilled beans about the show and its contestants, and also revealed his future plans. MC Stan who enjoys 9.1 million followers on his Instagram, broke several records when his Instagram live witnessed 541k viewers. While interacting with his fans, MC Stan clarified that Bigg Boss is not scripted at all and it's a real show. He shared, "Dimaag ka game hai, psychological hai. I brought my hometown on the map." The Bigg Boss 16 winner expressed gratitude to his fans for their tremendous love and support throughout his journey. He added, "Meri public haq se support karti hai mereko, they don't say anything against any contestant."

MC Stan also revealed how hard it was for him to survive in the house. He further added, "I missed my fans, music, abba (father), ammi (mother), Booba, and my friends. Yeda ho gaya tha starting mein bilkul. But you guys gave me a lot of love. Tum mujhe andar se bahar nahi aane de rahe the. Yeh hit kiya mujhe. I am grateful but andar bahot yeda hota hain insaan. Bina music ke aur namaaz nahi ho rahi thi andar." Speaking about his former co-contestants, MC Stan revealed how the contestants purposely fought and created scenes just to get the limelight. He shared, "Shemde log the andar. Public ka kya scene tha negative aanee de ya positive. Kuch bhi aane de. Log bahot yede ho gaye the fame ke liye." Spilling beans on his future plans, MC Stan announced the India tour and revealed that it is going to begin in March. He requested everyone to attend it. The rapper also shared how he can't wait to release fresh music and make fans hear an unreleased song. Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, 2022, and the show ended on February 12, 2023 wherein MC Stan was declared as the winner and Shiv Thakare emerged as the first runner up.

