Meera Deosthale accuses Vidya producer Mahesh Pandey of not clearing her dues worth lakhs; files police complaint

Actress Meera Deosthale who was last seen in Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Ho has come forward to accuse the producer of her 2019 show, Vidya of not paying her dues. She also revealed filing a complaint against the producer in the Bangur Nagar police station. The producer in question, Mahesh Pandey has also reacted to the news.

Meera Deosthale’s accusations against Vidya producer

In a conversation with The Times Of India, Meera Deosthale revealed that dues from her previous show Vidya, have not been cleared. The actress stated that the show ended in 2020, and her original amount was Rs 8 lakh. A portion of it was cleared and almost Rs 4 lakh is still due.

In her conversation, she mentioned that she also approached CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes Association) for help, but nothing came out of it. Meera also revealed she has filed a complaint at Bangur Nagar police station. Allegedly, the producer Mahesh Pandey has also stopped responding to her calls and texts.

The Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Ho actress stated, ''While the amount may not seem significant to some, as the sole breadwinner in my family, every penny counts. Why should I have to beg for my own hard-earned money? There is usually a gap between shows for any artiste. So, during that time, I exhausted my savings.''

Producer Mahesh Pandey’s reaction

Responding to Meera's allegations, producer Mahesh Pandey revealed he endured a loss of 4 crore with the show abruptly ending. He said, ''Why isn't she mentioning she was paid 83,00,000 including GST against her dues of 86,00,000?"

The producer continued, "If I didn't intend to clear her dues, I would have withheld 83,00,000 and only paid 3,00,000. My show Vidya shut down abruptly causing me a loss of around four crores, yet I paid her.''

He also mentioned that he intends to clear the remaining amount and the TDS, but only after he has done his calculations.

Talking about Meera, she was last seen as Nandini in Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Ho, but the show didn't perform well and went off-air.

