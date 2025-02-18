Meet actor who once earned 100 Rs per day, worked with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and now owns huge bungalow in Mumbai's prime location

There are many success stories of Bollywood and television actors that can inspire many to step out of their comfort zone to chase their dreams. For today’s meet actor, our pick is one such actress who came to Mumbai from a small Himalayan city alone, struggled every day to find her footing, and now her career spans over four decades in the film and television industry. Can you guess the name?

We are talking about Archana Puran Singh, Miss Braganza of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and The Great Indian Kapil Show fame. The actress recently started her vlogging journey and in one of her recent vlogs, she shared she had just one suitcase when she arrived in Mumbai from Dehradun by train. She also mentioned taking a fake appointment letter from a friend to manage her stay in the City of Dreams.

Archana Puran Singh marked her debut as an actress with Nari Hira’s Abhishek, opposite Aditya Pancholi in 1987. The same year, she starred in Jalwa and shared the screen with Naseeruddin Shah. Later, she was roped in films like Agneepath, Saudagar, Shola Aur Shabnam, Aashiq Awara, and Raja Hindustani. A few of her notable works are Love Story 2050, Mohabbatein, Krrish, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Masti, De Dana Dan, and Bol Bachchan.

Apart from the big screen, she also earned fame in the TV industry. She started off as a TV anchor with Wah, Kya Scene Hai on Zee TV. She became a household name with the show, Shrimaan Shrimati. She has also worked in Junoon and hosted Archana Talkies.

Besides acting, she was seen as a contestant in Nach Baliye 1 where she participated with her husband Parmeet Sethi. Later, she was seen as a judge on various comedy shows like Comedy Circus, and The Kapil Sharma Show and now she is back on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

On the personal front, she is married to Parmeet Sethi and the couple have two sons- Ayushmaan and Aaryamann. They live in a luxurious bungalow in Madh Island, where they moved when their sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan were kids. The couple's home is made up of two large bungalows.