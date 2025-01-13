Meet actor who debuted alongside Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana; participated in Bigg Boss and now rules TV screens

So far, the industry has witnessed several personalities who started working as a child artist but disappeared after tasting fame or even before that. But today, we are talking about the one who has not only succeeded in maintaining stardom in television but also went on to land a memorable debut with Ayushmann Khurrana. She has wowed fans with her stint in a couple of hit TV shows and went on to participate in Bigg Boss.

Any guesses? Well, she is none other than Sumbul Touqeer. The young star began her acting career with supporting roles as a child in Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal and Jodha Akbar. She was one of the contestants on Hindustan Ka Big Star. Talking about the other shows of those she remained a part of are Aahat, Gangaa, Baalveer, and Mann Mein Vishwaas Hai.

Gradually, Sumbul was offered fa ew more popular projects, and between 2016 and 2019, she signed the dotted lines to feature in various series, including Waaris and Chandragupta Maurya. Touqeer's career saw a major breakthrough after she was seen sharing the screen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Anubhav Sinha-directorial Article 15.

In the film, the actress played the role of Amali. 2020 proved to be another turning point for her as she bagged the lead role in the popular television serial Imlie. The project earned her household recognition and solidified her status in the industry. Post her stint in Imlie, the 21-year-old appeared in Bigg Boss 16 and reportedly was one of the highest-paid contenders of the season.

Most recently, she returned to television with Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. Essyaing the role of IAS Kavya Bansal, the actress impressed fans with her onscreen chemistry with Mishkat Varma.

