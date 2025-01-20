Meet actor who did commercials for pocket money, quit corporate life to work with big names like Yami Gautam and Rupali Ganguly, is now renowned name in TV industry

Many prominent actors who are big names in the industry today started their careers in alternative fields. To pay bills and chase dreams of acting, they have given up their well-paying jobs behind and worked day and night while giving auditions. Many of them have found success, earlier or later, and one such name is television heartthrob Gaurav Khanna.

Actor Gaurav Khanna, who is a household name today, worked in the industry for over a decade. However, it was not acting that brought him to Mumbai. He came to the City of Dreams for an MBA and even worked as a marketing manager in an IT firm for nearly a year.

However, for some people, dreams chase them, and as luck would have it, an individual in the gym approached him for a commercial. He took it up and continues to do a dozen of television commercials. In 2006, he transitioned to television serials with the show Bhabhi. There was no looking back after this.

His next role was in Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. Then he made appearances in a few serials in small roles, but Khanna's first lead role was in Meri Doli Tere Angana in 2007. Following this, he worked in Ardhangani, Santaan, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai and Jeevan Saathi, to name a few. Besides working in serials, Gaurav Khanna hosted some reality shows.

Among his notable works, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam also finds a place. In the serial, the actor was seen opposite the Bollywood actress Yami Gautam. The audience lauded Abeer (Gaurav Khanna) and Leher's (Yami Gautam) love story and liked the chemistry between the actors.

However, the actor's big break that got him immense recognition came when he joined Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa in 2021. He essayed the lead role of Anuj Kapadia opposite Rupali Ganguly's Anupama. He took his exit before the show took a 15-year leap.

