Meet actor who is Bollywood superstar's brother, appeared as junior artist in 3 Idiots before making it big in TV world

This article explores the story of a young actor who has worked as a junior artist in 3 Idiots. However, today, the tables have turned as he is one of popular faces in Indian Television.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
Written by Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui , Journalist
Updated on May 20, 2024 | 08:39 PM IST | 2.6K
3 Idiots
3 Idiots poster (PC: IMDB)

Numerous aspiring actors flock to the City of Dreams in hopes of achieving their dream of stardom. While some find success relatively quickly, others encounter obstacles along the way before breaking into the competitive world of show business. In their quest to enter the industry, many actors accept minor roles and seize any chance to network and gain insight into the entertainment field.

Today's pick is actor Fahmaan Khan who is currently a bankable name in the television world with his hit shows like Imlie, Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharam Patnii along with many popular music videos. Despite being the brother of Bollywood veteran and late actor Faraaz Khan, Fahmaan had to pave his own way through the industry.

Fahmaan Khan's struggling days

Fahmaan Khan's brother wanted him to go all out and search for acting gigs on his own. During the initial days of his career, Khan was seen as a junior artist in Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots. In the first few scenes of the movie, wherein Viru Sahastharabudhe gives a speech to all the freshers, Fahmaan can be spotted among the many students. Along with 3 Idiots, Fahmaan also played a smaller part in Talaash.

Check out the glimpses of the actor in 3 Idiots and Talaash below:

Fahmaan Khan in 3 Idiots and Talaash

More about Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan Khan appeared in Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi in a supporting character role. He also bagged the Sony TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan as a prominent character, however, his character abruptly ended in the show. He bagged his first lead role in Zee TV's Apna Time Bhi Aayega and garnered appreciation for his performance. 

He entered Imlie and rose to fame. His performance as Aryan Singh Rathore garnered him immense fame and fan following. He is currently playing the character of Aryaman in Colors' Krishna Mohini.

About The Author
Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui, a BMM graduate with a specialization in Journalism

...

