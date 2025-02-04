Meet actor who is former cop, won Indian Idol, and recently played chilling villain in hit web series

A new villain has taken over the screen in the latest season of Paatal Lok, leaving audiences both terrified and impressed. The recently released web series has introduced a sinister character, Daniel Lecho, whose chilling presence adds depth to the crime thriller. But what makes this actor’s journey even more fascinating is his incredible transformation from a singer to an actor, from a law enforcer to a performer.

The man behind the villain is none other than Prashant Tamang. While his role as Daniel Lecho in Paatal Lok 2 is making waves, Prashant is no stranger to the limelight. In 2007, he became a household name after winning Indian Idol Season 3, capturing hearts with his soulful voice and humble personality. His journey to fame, however, was far from ordinary.

Before stepping into the entertainment world, Prashant served as a police constable in Kolkata, a job he took up after his father’s passing to support his family. Despite his duties, his passion for music never faded.

Taking a leap of faith, Prashant auditioned for Indian Idol, and his powerful performances won over millions. His victory was not only a personal milestone but also a proud moment for the Nepali-speaking community. During his Indian idol journey, the police community from Kolkata supported him, and also the popular political figure Bimal Gurung led successful campaigns for him in Darjeeling.

Following his win, he released his debut album Dhanyavad and performed at concerts across India and abroad, including in the United States.

But Prashant’s talents were not limited to singing. In 2010, he ventured into acting with his debut Nepali film Gorkha Paltan, which became a box office hit. Over the years, he showcased his versatility by starring in multiple Nepali films, proving himself as an accomplished actor. Now, in 2025, he has taken on his biggest acting challenge yet as Daniel Lecho in Paatal Lok 2.

The crime thriller kicks off with the murder of a North-Eastern businessman at a high-profile event in Delhi, leading investigators Hathiram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Imran Ansari (Ishwak Singh) to Nagaland. Here, they cross paths with the menacing Daniel Lecho, portrayed with chilling intensity by Prashant. His powerful performance as a deadly sniper has added a gripping new layer to the series, earning him praise from fans and critics alike.

From a police constable to a celebrated singer, from an actor in Nepali films to a villain in a hit web series—Prashant Tamang’s journey is nothing short of inspiring.