Meet actor, who starred in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and appeared in Anasuya's The Shameless

Cannes Film Festival 2024 witnessed Indian personalities gracing the star-studded gala to celebrate cinema. Meanwhile, Anasuya Sengupta scripted history by becoming the first Indian to receive the Best Actress award in Un Certain Regard at the prestigious event for her performance in The Shameless movie. Besides her, the film also stars Omara Shetty. But did you know that a well-known personality who has starred in a couple of television shows is also seen playing a significant role in The Shameless?

Not only this, the acclaimed actor is known to have studied at the National School of Drama and also headed to the 77th edition of the Cannes Festival as her movie The Shameless was to be screened at the gala.

Mita Vasisht appeared in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

We are talking about none other than Mita Vasisth. With Sakshi Tanwar as the leading face, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is one of the most popular daily soaps, earning household popularity. However, Mita's role as Trishna in the show added more drama.

Some of the other shows in which she left her incredible mark are Swabhimaan, Kaala Teeka, and Hip Hip Hurray. Looking back at her television career, Mita said that she made those choices 'actively' and felt them right back then.

Mita Vasisht at Cannes Film Festival 2024

At the Cannes Film Festival, Mita Vasisht spoke to Brut India and said, "I had this attitude that, you know, daily soap is rubbish. It's a piece of sh*t. And then, I decided, "Okay, if it's a piece of sh*t, and I'm playing in it, I'm going to be the best sh*t there is. If you want to emulate Cannes, it's not about seafront and beaches and red carpet. It's about this respect, regard.."

Mita Vasisht in The Shameless

From daily soaps to films, Mita's journey is truly incredible. After her movie, The Shameless, got selected at the Festival de Cannes Un Certain Regard, she took to Instagram and expressed, "We are at Cannes!!!! 2024! Shooting for THE SHAMELESS last year in March in Nepal.....hadn't realised that the next year meant I/we will be heading out to Cannes...it has still to sink in!"

Have a look at the post here:

