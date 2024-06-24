Meet actor who left financially stable job with All India Radio after 17 years to pursue her acting dream and is now in TV's top show

In the entertainment industry, many actors come from diverse professional backgrounds. These individuals often transition from careers that are different before finding their true passion in acting, or sometimes, simply because their journey is not smooth and they don't get enough opportunities to find their foot in the industry. These actors not only showcase their versatility but also inspire others by demonstrating that it’s never too late to follow one’s dreams.

We are going to reveal the story of one such actor today. She began her career at All India Radio (AIR) before transitioning into the world of acting. Initially taking up acting as a hobby, this artist worked as an announcer at AIR after a stint in a few companies. Read on to find out who she is.

Who is the actor?

This dedicated actress is none other than Alpana Buch. Known for her versatile roles in Indian television, Alpana has become a beloved figure with her strong screen presence. She gained significant recognition for her portrayal of Leela Shah, aka everyone's favorite Baa, in the popular TV show Anupamaa.

Alpana Buch's career with AIR before acting

“At the beginning of my career, definitely there was a strong inclination to be an actor, even though I just took up acting as a hobby and joined All India Radio (AIR) as an announcer after serving in a few companies,” said the actress in one of her interviews with ETimes. With 17 years of financial stability gained from her tenure at AIR, she decided to follow her true passion and become a full-time actor.

In addition to her current role, Alpana Buch has played loving and caring mothers in shows like Saraswatichandra, Udaan, Balveer, and Papad Pol. Recently, Alpana expanded her horizons by venturing into the OTT space with her debut in the series Karmma Calling.

Besides this, she has extensively worked in the Gujarati film industry, with movies like Ittaa Kittaa, Hey Kem Chho London, and Musafir Chhu Yaar to her credit.

