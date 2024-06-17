Meet actor who once earned Rs 900, dreamt of becoming IAS officer, played TV's most beloved bahu, and appeared in Aamir Khan's all-time blockbuster

It is quite common for television personalities to foray into movies and series, thereby earning mainstream recognition. After being a beloved figure in the TV fraternity, taking risks and trying movies is a big deal. The actor whom we are talking about has worked with Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh and is a TV star at the same time.

She once worked at a hotel for Rs 900 and dreamt of choosing administrative services as her career. Not only this but the star is still remembered for her portrayal of an 'ideal bahu' in a hit daily soap. So, after all these hints, are you able to guess whom we are talking about today? Well, she is none other than Sakshi Tanwar.

Sakshi Tanwar's first salary

Before entering showbiz, Sakshi Tanwar used to work as a sales trainee at a five-star hotel in Delhi, where she received her first salary amounting to Rs 900. It was after completing her 12th studies that she was offered this summer job. With that money, she bought a saree for herself as the actress always wanted to have her own saree collection.

Sakshi Tanwar's was an IAS aspirant

Once Sakshi appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati, and host Amitabh Bachchan asked her whether she always wanted to enter the entertainment realm. To this, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star commented, "Nahi sir, acting toh happened by fluke. Main toh civil services ke liye taiyari kar rahi thi (No sir, acting happened by fluke. I was preparing for civil services)."

She further added, "Papa retire ho gaye hain. Government of India, CBI mein the. Unka bahut mann tha ki main IAS officer banu. (Papa has retired. He worked in CBI. He always wanted me to become an IAS officer.)"

The actress continued, "Toh main yeh humesha yahi kehti thi ki banungi yaa nahi yeh nahi pata, lekin itna zaroor hai ki mujhe acha lagega agar mere naam se aap log jaane jaayenge toh. And, I think utna kar paayi, bahut hai mere liye. (So, I always said that whether I would become one or not is not known to me, but I would feel elated if my parents were known by my name. I think I have done that, and it is a lot for me)."

Sakshi Tanwar in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii emerged as one of the hit daily soaps in the Indian television industry. It definitely made Sakshi an overnight sensation going to her role as Parvati. The venture took her career to new heights, and women across the country had a role model in the form of Parvati to adore and relate to.

Some of Tanwar's other popular shows are Kutumb, Devi, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Sakshi Tanwar in Dangal

Do you remember who played Aamir Khan's wife in Dangal? Yes, she was Sakshi Tanwar. Her realistic approach to her character added a raw touch to the movie. Apart from this all-time blockbuster, the actor has starred in various other prominent projects.

Sakshi signed the dotted lines for Mohalla Assi and Dial 100. Speaking of the web series, the actor's portfolio includes The Final Call, Mission Over Mars, and Mai: A Mother's Rage.

Additionally, this talented actor is also a single mother to her daughter and knows how to balance work and personal life.

