There are many examples of actors struggling to make a name for themselves in the industry. One such example is Ronit Roy. The actor's journey to success reads like a script from a classic Bollywood movie—full of struggles, determination, and a triumphant rise to fame.

Before he became a household name in the Indian television and film industry, Rohhit's life was a far cry from the glamour and glitz he enjoys today.

Ronit Roy worked in the hotel industry

This might come as a surprise to many of his fans – before acting, Ronit Roy tried his hands at hotel management. Reportedly, he worked at a Mumbai Hotel where he allegedly did everything, from dish-washing to cleaning and serving. He had just come to Mumbai and took up this job to make ends meet.

Ronit Roy's business

Ronit Roy, who has made a name for himself in the industry, owns a security agency, Ace Security, which provides bodyguards for many A-lister celebrities. His agency provided security and personal bodyguards to the Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan for over a decade.

It should be mentioned that once Ronit Roy opened up during the pandemic-induced lockdown, all the stars removed their securities except Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, and Akshay Kumar. Despite this, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor kept his staff on the payroll. He continued to provide for them despite having no income from the agency.

Ronit Roy's career

While the actor began his role with Jaan Tere Naam and worked in a few other films, he later ventured towards television. After making his Bollywood debut, he appeared with Aditya Pancholi and Kishori Shahane in Bomb Blast.

But it was television that changed his career trajectory. He got his major breakthrough with Ekta Kapoor’s hit TV show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His performance as popular Mr. Rishabh Bajaj is counted as one of his best to date and is much loved by fans. Next, the actor was seen as Mihir Virani in an iconic serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show, which was already a big hit on television, brought fame to Ronit Roy for the portrayal of Mihir Virani.

Next, he took up a negative character with the show Kasamh Se, where he was seen in the role of Aparajit Deb. Later, he was seen in the long-running show Adalat, which further boosted his popularity. Ronit Roy went on to work in many Bollywood films and OTT projects.

