Many actors have been setting examples on the silver screen after ruling the television industry. But this actor is extra special as she made her debut on television as a supporting actress in a popular show.

At the age of 25, this actress got her biggest break in Bollywood opposite Hrithik Roshan in a biopic where she captivated the hearts with her impeccable performance. Also, she shared screen space with the South superstar Nani. We are talking about none other than Mrunal Thakur.

Mrunal Thakur in Super 30

Super 30 is a movie inspired by the real life of a mathematician turned coaching teacher Anand Kumar, who started a coaching programme under the same name as the movie title. This program was for children who come from the backward section of society and want to crack IIT. The movie portrayed the dedication of a teacher toward building the career of students.

Amongst the talented cast and Hrithik Roshan himself, Mrunal Thakur captured hearts with her simplicity. She portrayed the role of the actor's girlfriend Supriya Kumar, who comes from a rich background, yet has fallen for a lower-middle-class boy.

After waiting for Anand for a while, her father forced her to marry an officer. However, the tale of love doesn't conclude there. She resolutely makes a triumphant return into his life and fearlessly implores her husband to lend his assistance to Anand when he finds himself entangled in a grave predicament. Her affection for Kumar in the film serves as a model for couples in real life.

Mrunal Thakur in Hi Nanna

She mesmerized the audience with her Bollywood charm and then went on to capture the hearts of the South industry. She starred in numerous movies alongside renowned actors, but Hi Nanna stood out as one of the most remarkable films, showcasing a beautiful bond between hearts. Helmed by director Shouryuv, this romantic drama was truly charming.

Mrunal portrayed the character of Varsha/Yashna, a mother who suffered memory loss due to an accident, in the movie. Unbeknownst to her, she is currently living separately from her husband and daughter, completely unaware of her past marriage. One fateful day, she unexpectedly encounters her daughter and decides to take her to a restaurant. During their time together, the young girl reveals that her father had promised to reveal the truth about her mother once she became older, and now he is on the verge of passing away.

After listening to Mahi's story, she pleaded with her father to reveal every detail to her. Little did she realize that Viraj, played by Nani, was her husband. Eventually, she expresses her gratitude to him for opening up about his pain. The moment Viraj discloses that she had passed away in the accident, Mrunal, playing Varsha/Yashna, falls deeply in love with him.

Over the next couple of days, Mahi stays with her and a bond begins to form between them. Even though she never regains her memory, her love for her husband and daughter remains strong.

Mrunal Thakur TV shows

Mrunal Thakur made debut in television with Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan opposite Mohit Sehgal. Later she was a supporting actress in Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia’s Kumkum Bhagya where she played the role of Sriti’s sister.

She also did a cameo in Saubhaghyalakshmi, as she danced in the show. She also participated in Nach Baliye 7.

She was also seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the movie Dhamaka. She also played the role of John Abraham’s wife in Batla House.

She also appeared in two music videos in the year 2021, Bad Boy x Bad Girl with Badshah and Aise Na Chhoro with Guru Randhawa.

Speaking of the South industry Mrunal was next seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in The Family Star.

