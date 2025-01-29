Meet actor who sold vegetables outside his son's school after quitting acting, incurred crores in debt, and tried to be a part of Shark Tank India

Stardom is not the same for everyone. Securing a place in the world of showbiz is difficult and actors have seen a downfall after reaching the peak of their careers. Today we are talking about an actor who has also seen a major setback in his career after experiencing immense success in showbiz. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, this actor was forced to sell vegetables outside his son's school after quitting acting. It is none other than Rajesh Kumar.

Rajesh Kumar was born on January 20, 1975, in Patna, Bihar, India. Known for his amazing acting prowess, the actor gained wide recognition in the entertainment industry. He rose to fame after playing the role of Rosesh Sarabhai in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. After achieving success and fame in the industry by doing many projects, the actor decided to quit acting as he wanted to take up farming in his village, Gaya.

When Rajesh decided to start his farming business, he reached out to his friends for support. While some offered their help, many others ignored his calls. Despite his efforts, Rajesh's farming business ultimately failed. To manage his business accounts effectively, he developed an app, but unfortunately, he was cheated in the process.

Rajesh even accumulated a debt of around Rs 2 crore. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rajesh remembered, "It all had become too overwhelming. At this point, I told myself, I will have to find a way. If not, I will die with a debt of around Rs 2 crore."

Due to this hefty debt, the actor was forced to sell vegetables outside his son's school when his son was in third grade. Recalling that difficult time, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame shared how people thought he had gone "mad" for selling vegetables. When his son saw him selling, he went to different classrooms to inform his teachers and requested they buy from his father.

Rajesh reflected on a period when he had no film projects and was experimenting with various ventures. He mentioned trying to appear on Shark Tank India. In an interview, Rajesh disclosed that he had applied for the show and cleared two rounds. He submitted videos, believing that being an actor and a recognizable face would work in his favor.

The actor's father had paid for the tickets as he had travelled to Kolkata for the presentation, which was completed in one day. Rajesh had mentioned that Shark Tank India didn't work out for him but he then immediately bagged Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film Haddi, which was released on an OTT platform.

Given his talent, Rajesh was cast in the film without having to audition. He also revealed that he was paid an extra lakh rupees in exchange for agreeing to shave his head for the role. After Haddi, Rajesh Kumar even bagged a role in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. He even starred in a few other films like Rautu Ka Raaz and Binny And Family.

Despite facing numerous obstacles in his personal and professional life, Rajesh Kumar's dedication, talent, and optimistic attitude have helped him achieve success in the industry and return to acting.

On the personal front, Rajesh Kumar married Madhavi Chopra in 2004, and the couple has a son together.

To note, apart from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Rajesh has showcased his versatility in several television shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Kulvaddhu, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, Yam Kisi Se Kam Nahin and more. His work in web shows like Kota Factory and Yeh Meri Family is immensely loved by the audience.