Meet actor who starred alongside Prabhas but began his acting career in 2007 by featuring in hit TV show opposite Kratika Sengar

It takes a lot of hard work, good opportunities, and a bit of luck to shine in the eyes of the audience. Today, we are discussing a popular Bollywood actor who began his journey back in 2007 with a hit television show alongside Kratika Sengar. However, it was his movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, released in 2015, that catapulted him to fame. Let's reveal the name of this talented star without further ado: it is none other than Sunny Singh.

Born on December 6, 1985, in Delhi, India, in a Sikh family, Sunny Singh is the son of a well-known and award-winning stunt director, Jai Singh Nijjar. His father is known for his work in hit movies like Chennai Express, Golmaal, Shivaay, and more. Sunny Singh became a beloved actor after he featured in the hit film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. His movie, Adipurush, alongside Prabhas, also gained massive attention.

However, not many might know that Sunny Singh started his acting journey in 2007 opposite Kratika Sengar in the hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He essayed the role of Saksham and played Kratika's love interest. A reel of them has been going viral on social media for a long time. In this clip, Sunny and Kratika can be seen grooving to Saajanji Ghar Aaye. In this reel, we can also see Sreejita De alongside Kratika.

Watch Sunny Singh and Kratika Sengar's reel here-

After 2007, Sunny Singh became part of the television show Shakuntala. In 2010, he ventured into the world of show business and began taking on brief roles in several films, including Akaash Vani and Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji. Sunny rose to fame after playing a pivotal role in the hit film Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Omkar Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha, and others.

Sunny gained significant recognition for his portrayal of Titu in the blockbuster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Starring alongside Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha, this film was a turning point in his career and led to roles in several other movies, such as Jhootha Kahin Ka and Ujda Chaman.

In 2023, Sunny starred alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in Adipurush. Although the film did not perform well at the box office, Sunny’s role as Shesh (Lakshman) received appreciation from the audience, and his acting skills were widely applauded.

While the actor continues to amaze us with his performances, we eagerly await his next project.

