Meet actor who started as a reality TV contestant before making it big with an SLB film

Once an actor finds success in the entertainment industry, they are forever linked to their profession and admired globally for their memorable characters. But success doesn’t come overnight. Some actors achieve success after their debut, while others struggle to establish their identity.

In the glamorous world of entertainment, few stars manage to transition seamlessly from television to Bollywood, and even fewer leave a lasting impression across both mediums. One such actress, whose journey from television to Bollywood has been nothing short of inspiring, is Shruti Sharma.

Today’s pick is the talented actress Shruti Sharma, who is currently capturing the hearts of the audience with her powerful performance in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Let’s explore her lesser-known journey before she took on the role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series.

Shruti Sharma’s journey in Television

Shruti Sharma is a well-known name in television. She started her career as a participant in India's Next Superstars and made a debut with the show Gathbandhan as IPS Dhanak Parekh.

Transitioning seamlessly to the big screen, she made her film debut with a Telugu film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya and entered Bollywood with the Hindi film, Pagglait.

Later, she appeared in Nazar 2 opposite Sheezan Mohammed. After it ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shruti also worked in TV shows like Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! as Shayari Choudhary alongside Shehzada Dhami. In 2020, she took on a double role in Namak Issk Ka.

Shruti Sharma in Heeramandi The Diamond Bazaar

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, revolves around the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India. Among the talented actresses like Manisha Koirala and Sonakshi Sinha in Bollywood, television star Shruti Sharma shines brightly as Saima in the series, gaining immense popularity with her performance.

Shruti Sharma's role as Saima, who worked as a servant for Malikajaan in the series involved a heartfelt love story with Iqbal, a strong bond with Alamzeb, and a sacrifice for her friend Alam. Her excellent performance kept viewers intrigued about what would happen next for her character.

