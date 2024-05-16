Once an actor achieves success in the entertainment industry, they are permanently associated with their profession and the world admires them for the compelling characters they portray. Over the years, several Television actors have left a long-lasting impression on the minds of viewers and many are remembered by their character's name rather than their real name.

Similarly, there is a veteran actor in the entertainment business, whose name will instantly remind the readers of his hit character from his later 90s show. Before we reveal the name, it's important to note that this famous and talented star did not achieve success overnight in his 20s.

Before finding success in the film industry, this 74-year-old artist dedicated his 23 years in a bank service where he worked as a cashier. Despite his long tenure in the banking industry, he eventually switched to the showbiz industry and gained fame with time. Can you guess who this person is? Well, we are talking about actor Shivaji Satam.

Famously known for playing the role of ACP Pradyuman and for portraying the role of Sanjay Dutt's father in the commercial hit Vaastav: The Reality, Shivaji Satam's acting prowess impressed audiences worldwide.

Shivaji Satam's journey before CID:

Shivaji Satam was roped in to play the role of ACP Pradyuman in 1998 in CID. Many might not know but CID isn't the debut show of Mr Satam. Prior to playing this game-changing character, Shivaji Satam starred in several films and shows and played brief roles.

Mr Satam started his career in the Television industry by starring in a show titled Rishte-Naate (1980). In 1994, he acted in an award-winning film, English, August. In 1997, Shivaji Satam starred in two films Yeshwant and Ghulam-E-Musthafa. In Yeshwant, the actor played the role of a police inspector.

He continued doing theatres whilst he acted in films and shows. It was much later, in 1988, that he made his debut on the big screen as a doctor with the film Pestonjee.

However, his major breakthrough happened in 1998 when Shivaji Satam was roped in to play the role of ACP Pradyuman in CID. Post this, success kissed his feet. While he gained fame, he also gained a massive dedicated fan following.

When the actor was a part of CID, he continued doing films and played brief roles in some shows. Many still address him as ACP Pradyuman because that is the impact that his character has left on the hearts of his fans.

CID was the audience's favorite binge-watch. From 1998 to 2018, the show ran for almost two decades and was widely famous in Indian households.

