Meet female actor who worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, became famous for onscreen TV character but hasn't done any work in past 9 years

There are only a few celebrities in the world of entertainment who are missed when not seen on screens. Being one of those blessed actors requires hard work, talent, and a good project. Similarly, there have been numerous blessed actors who gained massive recognition through Television and ruled the screens with their performances.

Creating a massive impact and gaining recognition in the competitive industry is not easy. However, there is one such talented personality who created an everlasting impact with her performance when she was a part of the longest-running show.

She rose to fame after playing the lead in the hit sitcom and disappeared after quitting the show. Before finding success in the television industry, this actress shared screen space with Bollywood renowned diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Yes, this actress, who is no longer a part of the entertainment world, acted alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the hit film Jodhaa Akbar and played Madhavi in the movie. Can you guess who this person is? Let us drop another major hint for you: this talented female lead actor was a part of the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Without creating more suspense, let us reveal her name. It is none other than Disha Vakani, popularly known as Dayaben.

Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Who doesn't remember Dayaben? Disha Vakani's acting prowess gained massive recognition and fame after she essayed the role of Daya Jethalal Gada in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Her dialogues, such as 'Hey maa, mata ji' or 'Tapu ke papa' or craze for Garba, resonated with the audience and received immense applause from the viewers. She acted opposite Dilip Joshi, who essayed Jethalal Champaklal Gada.

Disha's amazing comic timing and performance garnered a huge fan following and made her a household name. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah premiered in 2008 and is currently airing on Television screens. Ever since Disha Vakani took maternity leave in 2017, the audience has been impatiently awaiting her comeback.

Disha Vakani's personal life:

Disha Vakani, who is married to a Mumbai-based Chartered Accountant named Mayur Padia, was expecting their first child in 2017 when she quit the show. Mayur and Disha had gotten married in an intimate ceremony in 2015. On 27 November 2017, the couple embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child, a daughter. In 2022, Disha and Mayur welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

About Disha Vakani's return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Rumors were rife that Disha would return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2019. The makers also showed Disha's return plot in the show several times, leaving fans excited to see her return as Dayaben. However, she never returned.

In 2023, several reports were doing rounds that makers of the hit sitcom were searching for Disha's replacement. However, the hunt is still not over and fans are eagerly awaiting Dayaben to return. The makers have been extensively auditioning many for the character of Dayaben and have not found the right match yet.

Where is Disha Vakani after quitting TMKOC?

After quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actress was only spotted twice attending cultural events with her husband and two kids. Despite being a prominent personality, Disha doesn't have an official social media account on any social media platform. She prefers to keep her personal life private and avoids attending social gatherings or getting photographed by the paparazzi at award events.

After her exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, her fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the screens.

