‘Meet our precious little one’; Shark Tank India 3’s Ritesh Agarwal announces arrival of first child
Shark Tank India 3's judge Ritesh Agarwal welcomed his first child with wife Geet. The entrepreneur took to social media to announce the good news.
Shark Tank India 3's judge Ritesh Agarwal and his wife Geetansha Sood announced the arrival of their first child today. The couple welcomed a baby boy, whom they named Aryan. Ritesh, an entrepreneur best known as the founder and CEO of OYO rooms, took to social media to share the joyous news with his followers.
Ritesh Agarwal welcomes a baby boy
The new father uploaded a cute picture of the baby holding his dad's finger. Uploading the adorable picture, Ritesh Agarwal wrote, "The sleepless nights spent building OYO were just a warm-up for the sleepless nights of parenthood, and yet, I've never been happier than I am at this very moment!"
He also thanked his wife and mentioned that they named the newborn, Aryan. He continued, "Here's to us, my incredible wife Geet, the bundle of joy Aryan, and to the new chapter we're writing together – filled with love, laughter, and the indescribable happiness that only a little one can bring. #NewBeginnings #ParenthoodJourney."
Check out Ritesh Agarwal's post here:
Ritesh Agarwal, who will soon be seen as the youngest shark on the panel in the third season of Shark Tank India, has been a popular face in the entrepreneurial world. He founded OYO at the age of 24 in 2013, transforming it into one of the largest and most successful hospitality and travel startups globally.
This new addition to the Agarwal family follows a series of significant events for Ritesh this year. In October, he shared a heartfelt post, reflecting on his journey from a teenager with ambitious dreams to a successful entrepreneur and now on his way to becoming a proud father. Posting the long caption along with a picture of him and his wife showing the baby bump, Ritesh mentioned that Geet is pregnant.
For the unversed, the couple got married earlier this year. Pictures from their reception surfaced on the internet and went viral instantly.
"I met Geet eleven years ago when I was just a teenager chasing dreams, trying to convince my family that I wanted to build my own company from scratch. There was only one constant who was by my side through it all, and it was her. As Geet and I reflect on our transition from being children to teenagers, to partners, to parents, I couldn’t be more excited. Our coming of age may have come and gone, but I’m glad I got to share it all with you. It’s time to share parenthood!" Ritesh declared through a heartwarming social media post.
The news of Aryan's arrival has been met with warm wishes and congratulations from friends, colleagues, and well-wishers across the globe. Netizens also showered their congratulatory messages in the comment section.
