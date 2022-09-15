Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor and Karan Vohra new entries in Imlie post generation leap

Imlie is one of the leading shows on the telly screens, which has maintained its position in top 5 in the TRP list. Actors Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan are presently playing the leads in the show. The duo has a massive fan following and they have numerous fan pages on social media. The actors share a good bond in real life as well. But as per recent updates, the show is going for a generation leap, where some new characters will be entering the daily soap.

Pinkvilla had earlier informed our viewers that Imlie and Aryan will deliver a baby girl. Cheeni will feel insecure as she feels Imlie doesn’t love her enough after having her own daughter. Aryan and Imlie will die in the show and this will mark Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan's exit from the show.