Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor and Karan Vohra new entries in Imlie post generation leap

Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor and Karan Vohra new entries in Imlie.
Imlie is one of the leading shows on the telly screens, which has maintained its position in top 5 in the TRP list. Actors Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan are presently playing the leads in the show. The duo has a massive fan following and they have numerous fan pages on social media. The actors share a good bond in real life as well. But as per recent updates, the show is going for a generation leap, where some new characters will be entering the daily soap.
Pinkvilla had earlier informed our viewers that Imlie and Aryan will deliver a baby girl. Cheeni will feel insecure as she feels Imlie doesn’t love her enough after having her own daughter. Aryan and Imlie will die in the show and this will mark Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan's exit from the show.
As per the latest reports, Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra are set to enter the show in lead roles. Actress Seerat Kapoor will also be joining the cast of the show in an important role. Buzz is that apparently, Seerat's role will further turn negative.
Seerat's brother Viraj Kapoor is also an actor and has worked with the makers of 'Imlie' in their previous project.
Megha Chakraborty professional life
The actress has worked ins shows like Badii Devrani, Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par, Peshwa Bajirao, Krishna Chali London and was last seen in the show Kaatelal & Sons as Garima Rajawat.
Karan Vohra professional life
Karan Vohra is known for his role in Krishna Chali London and Zindagi Ki Mehek and the dapper actor will be seen playing the lead in the much awaited Imlie.
