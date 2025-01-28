Mehzabeen Coatwala's endearing b'day post for 'hero' Munawar Faruqui sums up her endless love for him; shares glimpses of celebration
Munawar Faruqui turns a year older today (January 28). Here's how he celebrated his special day.
Munawar Faruqui is a popular stand-up comedian who has captured the hearts of many, particularly after gaining widespread recognition through his participation in Bigg Boss 17. As he celebrates his birthday today (January 28), heartfelt wishes are pouring in across social media. Adding to the joy of the day, Munawar's wife, Mehzabeen Coatwala, took to her social media to share an adorable post featuring him, showcasing their affection and making the celebration even more memorable.
The multi-photo post includes a series of romantic pictures that are a testament to their love, happiness, and trust. Mehzabeen also treated fans with a video wherein Munawar Faruqui cuts his birthday cake and feeds it to his children. The clip highlights familial warmth and Bigg Boss 17 winner's loving bond with his kids.
In the caption, Mehzabeen Coatwala wrote, "Happy birthday My hero my hustler Thanking Allah everyday for having met you. I love you soo damn much baby @munawar.faruqui You make the world special by just being you Alhumdulillah blessed My #no1 #myworld #myeverythingandbeyond."
Apart from the special birthday post, Mehzabeen dropped a romantic photo with Munawar from a beach on her Instagram story. Sharing the moment, she wrote, 'Happy birthday Hubby,' accompanied by a red heart emoji. The makeup artist also added Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars' popular track Die With A Smile, in the background, making it a perfect birthday wish for Faruqui.
Reacting to the post, Krystle D'Souza dropped a heart and other emoticons. Avneet Kaur commented, "Goals (red heart emoji)." Dhanashree Verma, who has hit the headlines due to separation rumors with husband Yuzvendra Chahal, also showered love on the post.
For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui married Mehzabeen in a private nikkah ceremony in May 2024. It was a few months after his Bigg Boss 17 win that the standup comedian tied the knot with her. It must be noted that it is his second marriage. While he has a seven-year-old son named Mikael, Mehzabeen has an 11-year-old daughter from their previous relationships, respectively.
