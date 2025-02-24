‘Mein aapka business bandh karwane lag jaunga’: What made Aman Gupta say this to pitchers on Shark Tank India 4?

Today’s (February 24) episode of Shark Tank India 4 saw three unique pitches– a fashion brand, an education and publishing platform, and a brand selling Indian handicraft items in a functional way. While all three brands impressed Sharks, the second one left the Sharks a little confused. Aman Gupta even said that if he makes an offer and joins the business, he will force them to shut down. Read on to know why he made this remark.

Zebra Learn, launched by two siblings, is on a mission to make complex topics simple. While they initially started as an education platform, they later forayed into book publishing. From school books to specialized topics; they have different categories. While the Sharks initially get impressed hearing their work and the sales figures, the excitement gradually dies.

As the pitchers give the Sharks the different books on the platform, Anupam Mittal notices that they have made learning simplified with pictorial representations. Aman Gupta asks about the price and is shocked to hear that they sell the books 5 times the cost of regular subject books. He even asks Namita Thapar the price of her book, and she reveals it’s for Rs. 300.

Ritesh Agarwal says Indians need to learn basic finance, and he often wishes that schools would take this topic seriously. He offers Rs 1 crore for 1.6% equity.

Anupam Mittal says Ritesh made a great offer, which he cannot underwrite. He mentions that their business is at that stage where they cannot predict how it will end up. He says, “If I came in, I’d want 5-10% of the company, which doesn’t look possible today.” So, he backs out.

Aman Gupta says seeing young men and women in the finance sector is good. “Unfortunately, mein books nahi padhta. Mera apke sath kabhi baithega nahi. Mein aapka business bandh karwane laag jaunga,” adds Gupta and says that he won’t make an offer for this reason.

Namita Thapar and Kunal Bahl also back out, and the pitchers go back, accepting Ritesh Agarwal’s offer on Shark Tank India 4.