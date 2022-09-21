Mercedes to Audi: Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot's luxurious car collection

Shalin Bhanot is a prominent name in the show biz world and the actor has been a part of numerous shows in his career. He starred in several popular television shows such as Naagin, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Suryaputra Karn, Nach Baliye, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui among others. However, Shalin has been away from the limelight for a while now but he still connected to his fans through his social media handle. His Instagram handle is flooded with his pictures and videos of swanky cars and amazing sports bikes. Shalin definitely has a special corner for cars and bikes in his heart and also has a luxurious collection of them.

Let's take a look at Shalin Bhanot's luxurious car collection:

Mercedes E 220 The price of Mercedes E 220 starts at Rs. 67.00 Lakh and goes up to Rs. 1.70 Cr. Mercedes E 220 has 2 Diesel Engine and 1 Petrol Engine on offer. The Diesel engine is 1950 cc and 2925 cc while the Petrol engine is 1991 cc. It is available with Automatic transmission. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the E-Class has a mileage of. The E-Class is a 5 seater 6 cylinder car and has length of 5075mm, width of 2065mm and a wheelbase of 3079mm. Shalin has also specially customised the number plate of his favourite Mercedes E 220 and has changed it to his first name 'Shaleen'.

Audi A6: Audi A6 price starts at Rs. 59.84 Lakh and goes up to Rs. 65.81 Lakh. The Audi A6 has 1 Petrol Engine on offer. The Petrol engine is 1984 cc. It is available with Automatic transmission. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the A6 has a mileage of 14.11 kmpl & Ground clearance of A6 is 165mm. The A6 is a 5 seater 4 cylinder car and has length of 4939mm, width of 2110mm and a wheelbase of 2924mm. Shalin has also specially customised the number plate of his favourite Audi A6 and has changed it to his last name 'Bhanot'.



Land Cruise 300 GR Land Cruise 300 GR is Shalin Bhanot's latest addition to his luxurious car collection. The Naagin 4 actor purchased this swanky car recently and shared it on social media. Sharing this video, "Why GR ?? Coz it’s Gratitude Har sans mein .. towards jisne yeh zindagi di. Aur hame nayi gaadi bhi ;) The all new Land Cruise LC300GR".