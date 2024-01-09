Mere Humsafar actress Hania Aamir sets internet abuzz with romantic holiday pictures with mystery man
Mere Humsafar actress Hania Aamir posted a few pictures with a mystery man on social media. Although the actress has not confirmed, netizens are speculating that the person is her boyfriend.
Pakistani actress Hania Aamir grabbed headlines in December when pictures of her with Bollywood rapper Badshah went viral on the Internet. Their happy pictures made netizens in both countries wonder if they were dating. Reportedly, the two bumped into each other in Dubai. Now, she grabbed headlines again owing to her pictures with a mystery man who happens to be Haider Mustehsan.
Hania Aamir posts picture with Haider Mustehsan
Yesterday, Hania Aamir took to social media to drop a photo where she is seen smiling looking at a boy with her arms wrapped around his neck. The face of the boy is not visible. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "jaise koi falak tu khili jae
har saans kyun yeh tarsaye
phool sawan tujhse sharmaen."
Check out Hania Aamir's post here:
A day before she posted a series of photos and in one of the pictures, a man's hand can be seen caressing her face. Netizens are curios to know the identity of the man. After much speculation, the identity has been revealed. The mystery man is Haider Mustehsan who happens to be the brother of the famous singer Momina Mustehsan.
After Hania Aamir posted the pics, Haider Mustehsan also took to social media to post an adorable picture with the caption,"Teri dhanak dil hila jaye, thorey kadam larkhara jaein." In this picture, his side face is visible, but the actress's face is covered by her hair.
Check out Haider Mustehsan's post here:
The outfits of Hania and Haider are the same in both the pictures, thus putting an end to the research. However, netizens are still busy guessing if the two are in a relationship. Some also guessed that it was some kind of publicity stunt. However, there is no official confirmation on the same yet. Netizens are keeping a close eye on the duo's social media posts.
On the professional front, Hania Aamir was last seen in Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha opposite Wahaj Ali.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shagun Pandey of Mera Balam Thanedaar; 'I wasn't given anything on a platter'
Star
Bill Hader
During her emotional acceptance speech on Sunday night at the Golden Globes, Ali Wong surprised the audience by expressing her gratitude to her former partner, Justin Hakuta despite filing for divorce recently. Wong expressed her gratitude to the father of her two children while accepting the Best Actress in a Limited Series...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more