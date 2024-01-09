Mere Humsafar actress Hania Aamir sets internet abuzz with romantic holiday pictures with mystery man

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir grabbed headlines in December when pictures of her with Bollywood rapper Badshah went viral on the Internet. Their happy pictures made netizens in both countries wonder if they were dating. Reportedly, the two bumped into each other in Dubai. Now, she grabbed headlines again owing to her pictures with a mystery man who happens to be Haider Mustehsan.

Hania Aamir posts picture with Haider Mustehsan

Yesterday, Hania Aamir took to social media to drop a photo where she is seen smiling looking at a boy with her arms wrapped around his neck. The face of the boy is not visible. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "jaise koi falak tu khili jae

har saans kyun yeh tarsaye

phool sawan tujhse sharmaen."

Check out Hania Aamir's post here:

A day before she posted a series of photos and in one of the pictures, a man's hand can be seen caressing her face. Netizens are curios to know the identity of the man. After much speculation, the identity has been revealed. The mystery man is Haider Mustehsan who happens to be the brother of the famous singer Momina Mustehsan.

After Hania Aamir posted the pics, Haider Mustehsan also took to social media to post an adorable picture with the caption,"Teri dhanak dil hila jaye, thorey kadam larkhara jaein." In this picture, his side face is visible, but the actress's face is covered by her hair.

Check out Haider Mustehsan's post here:

The outfits of Hania and Haider are the same in both the pictures, thus putting an end to the research. However, netizens are still busy guessing if the two are in a relationship. Some also guessed that it was some kind of publicity stunt. However, there is no official confirmation on the same yet. Netizens are keeping a close eye on the duo's social media posts.

On the professional front, Hania Aamir was last seen in Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha opposite Wahaj Ali.

