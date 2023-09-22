‘Mereko lana chahte ho toh…’, Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Abhishek Malhan has THIS message for showmakers

Abhishek Malhan aka fukra insaan enjoys immense popularity as a social media personality, vlogger, and for his stint on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. The famous YouTuber who charmed audiences with his presence on Bigg Boss OTT 2 as the first runner-up, recently shared his thoughts on the show's best moments in a vlog. In this engaging video, Abhishek reacted to the videos and Instagram reels created by his followers, reliving the memorable moments he experienced inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Abhishek Malhan on his love for Bigg Boss

While sharing his reflections and reactions, Abhishek Malhan couldn't hide his enthusiasm for the reality show. He expressed just how much he enjoyed his time as a contestant on the show, relishing the unique challenges and experiences that came his way. However, the intriguing part of Abhishek's vlog was when he opened up about his desire to return to the world of reality shows. Despite facing some resistance from his friends and family who are not entirely keen on him participating in Bigg Boss again, Abhishek boldly stated his desires. He firmly believes that he is meant for the thrill and unpredictability of reality television. In his own words, Abhishek shared, "I swear when I see these edits I feel mein reality shows ke liye bana hu. My family doesn't want me mein Bigg Boss season karu agey, mere dost nahi chahte mein aage jaake Bigg Boss karu, mera maan bhi nahi chahta kabhi kabhi, but mera dil is like, 'Go for it bro, you're made for it. Tereko jana banta hain kyunki I swear mereko bohot mazaa aaya us jagah pe."

(I swear, when I see these edits, I feel like I'm made for reality shows. My family doesn't want me to participate in Bigg Boss again, my friends don't want me to do it in the future, sometimes even my mind hesitates, but my heart says, 'Go for it bro, you're made for it. You should go because I truly enjoyed being there.)"

Glimpses from Abhishek Malhan's time inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house:

What truly caught the attention of his fans and followers was Abhishek's wish to enter the Bigg Boss house once again, and this time, alongside none other than the charismatic Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up, Asim Riaz. Abhishek couldn't contain his admiration for Asim, emphasizing the respect and love he holds for him. He expressed his desire, saying, "Mein us season pe jana chahta hu jaha pe achhe players aaye like Asim and all, matlab, Asim I love him, I really respect him a lot. I don't know why I feel he should also come back sometime, and when he comes back... Endemol or JioCinema, jo bhi dekh raha ho, agar aap kabhi mereko lana chahta ho, toh Asim bhai ko bhi saath lao."

"(I want to participate in a season where good players like Asim are there. I love Asim, I really respect him a lot. I don't know why, but I feel he should also come back sometime, and when he does... Endemol or JioCinema, whoever is watching, if you ever want to bring me in, bring Asim bhai along too.)"

